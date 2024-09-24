Manchester United reveal plans for possible new stadium - Gallery It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will build a new stadium or renovate Old Trafford. Image: dpa It is still unclear whether Manchester United will build a new stadium or renovate Old Trafford. Image: dpa It is still unclear whether Manchester United will build a new stadium or renovate Old Trafford. Image: dpa Manchester United reveal plans for possible new stadium - Gallery It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will build a new stadium or renovate Old Trafford. Image: dpa It is still unclear whether Manchester United will build a new stadium or renovate Old Trafford. Image: dpa It is still unclear whether Manchester United will build a new stadium or renovate Old Trafford. Image: dpa

Manchester United's traditional Old Trafford stadium is in need of renovation. The record champions are considering building a new stadium of superlatives. A model has now been presented.

A model of a possible new stadium for Manchester United football club was presented at the annual party conference of the ruling Labour Party in the UK. The new stadium for the English record champions is expected to cost the equivalent of around 2.4 billion euros. However, it is still unclear whether it will actually be built.

Renovation or new build?

Old Trafford, Man United's venue since 1910, is in urgent need of renovation. This is particularly noticeable when it rains, as numerous fans regularly point out online.

Old Trafford is the only stadium in the world which has a built-in waterfall feature at their ground.

The big question for the English record champions: demolish or renovate the ageing stadium? This is exactly what the club's managers, led by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are currently weighing up. A possible alternative to renovation is the construction of a new stadium on the site next door at Trafford Park.

Ratcliffe reportedly prefers a new building. The Ineos boss has repeatedly expressed his desire to have a "Wembley of the North" built, i.e. a prestigious venue comparable to Wembley Stadium, which could also be used for international matches, for example. The new model was designed by London architects Foster + Partners, who were also involved in the development of Wembley Stadium.

The new Old Trafford is intended to be more than just a stadium. Picture: Manchester United

Space for 100,000 spectators

In contrast to the current 74,000 seats at Old Trafford, a new arena would offer space for 100,000 spectators. The project also includes plans for a shopping center, new residential blocks with 17,000 apartments and new train stations in the area.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham made it clear that no taxpayers' money would be used for the stadium. However, an extension or new building would require the relocation of a freight station located behind Old Trafford to create space, for which taxpayers' money could be used.

According to Manchester United, the new building would "according to initial estimates, contribute to enormous growth in the British economy", creating 9,000 new jobs. It is estimated that the arena would attract around 1.8 million additional visitors per year.

