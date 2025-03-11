Manchester United wants to build new mega stadium - Gallery This is what Manchester United's new stadium could look like. The decision is not yet final. Image: dpa Manchester United's new stadium should be able to seat 100,000 people. Image: dpa Manchester United's new stadium is intended to revitalize the entire area around Old Trafford. Image: dpa This is what Manchester United's new stadium could look like. The decision is not yet final. Image: dpa Old Trafford, steeped in tradition, will probably soon be a thing of the past. Manchester United wants to build a new mega stadium. Image: dpa Manchester United wants to build new mega stadium - Gallery This is what Manchester United's new stadium could look like. The decision is not yet final. Image: dpa Manchester United's new stadium should be able to seat 100,000 people. Image: dpa Manchester United's new stadium is intended to revitalize the entire area around Old Trafford. Image: dpa This is what Manchester United's new stadium could look like. The decision is not yet final. Image: dpa Old Trafford, steeped in tradition, will probably soon be a thing of the past. Manchester United wants to build a new mega stadium. Image: dpa

The traditional Old Trafford stadium will probably soon be a thing of the past. Those responsible at Manchester United want to build a new, gigantic stadium. Designs are now available.

The English football club Manchester United has announced its intention to build a new stadium with 100,000 seats. The new venue for the record champions, who are in a sporting crisis, is to be built right next to the Old Trafford stadium. Designs for this were presented by the London office of architects Foster + Partners. However, a final decision on the implementation has yet to be made.

Two billion for the "world's best" stadium

According to the BBC, the construction could cost two billion pounds (approx. 2.4 billion euros). United had come to the conclusion that a new building made more sense than renovating the 115-year-old Old Trafford, nicknamed the "Theatre of Dreams".

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey towards the realization of the world's best football stadium," United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe was quoted as saying. "Our current stadium has given us great service over the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport." The stadium construction is also intended to revitalize the surrounding area and create jobs and living space.

Successful coach Ferguson welcomes plans

The plans are supported by the Red Devils' former successful coach, Sir Alex Ferguson. "Old Trafford holds many special memories for me personally, but we must be bold and take this opportunity to build a new home for the future, where new history will be made," said Ferguson. "Manchester United should always strive for the best - on and off the pitch - and that includes the stadium we play in."

