Manchester United have secured their first win in the Europa League under new coach Ruben Amorim. The English side beat Bodö/Glimt 3:2 on matchday 5, and not without some effort.

The Norwegians led 2:1 at Old Trafford until shortly before the break, when the Dane Rasmus Höjlund turned things around with two goals (45th and 50th). The 21-year-old, who like Manchester United has generally fallen short of expectations so far this season, had already provided the assist for Alejandro Garnacho's 1-0 after 50 seconds.

Kevin Mbabu suffered a defeat. The Geneva full-back lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt with the Danes of FC Midtjylland. It was the sixth win in a row for Frankfurt, for whom the Egyptian Omar Marmoush scored a goal and provided an assist.

Results and table:

Lazio Roma - Ludogorez Rasgrad 0-0 - Comments: Ludogorez Rasgrad with Duah (from 68).

Braga - Hoffenheim 3:0 82:0). - Referee Pajac (CRO). - Goals: 2 Bruma 1:0. 8 Fernandes 2:0. 95 Vitor Carvalho 3:0.

Midtjylland - Eintracht Frankfurt 1:2 (0:1). - Referee Pawson (ENG). - Goals: 7 Larsson 0:1. 49 Collins (own goal) 1:1. 57 Marmoush (penalty) 1:2. - Comments: Mbabu. Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (injured).

Manchester United - Bodö/Glimt 3:2 (2:2). - SR Visser (BEL). - Goals: 1. Garnacho 1:0. 19. Evjen 1:1. 23. Zinckernagel 1:2. 45. Höjlund 2:2. 50. Höjlund 3:2.

The other results of the 5th round. Thursday: AZ Alkmaar - Galatasaray Istanbul 1:1 (1:1). Karabakh Agdam - Lyon 1:4 (0:1). Dynamo Kiev - Viktoria Pilsen 1:2 (0:0). Athletic Bilbao - Elfsborg Boras 3:0 (2:0). Anderlecht - FC Porto 2:2 (0:1). Besiktas Istanbul - Maccabi Tel Aviv 1:3 (1:2). RFS Riga - PAOK Saloniki 0:2 (0:1). Tottenham Hotspur - AS Roma 2:2 (2:1). Slavia Prague - Fenerbahçe Istanbul 1:2 (1:1). Real Sociedad - Ajax Amsterdam 2:0 (0:0). Ferencvaros Budapest - Malmö 4:1 (2:1). Nice - Glasgow Rangers 1:4 (0:3). Twente Enschede - Union Saint-Gilloise 0:1 (0:1). FCSB Bucharest - Olympiakos Piraeus 0:0.

1. Lazio Roma 5/13 (11:2). 2. Athletic Bilbao 5/13 (9-2). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 5/13 (10-5). 4. Galatasaray Istanbul 5/11 (13:9). 5. Anderlecht 5/11 (9:5). 6. Lyon 5/10 (12:5). 7. Glasgow Rangers 5/10 (12:6). 8. Ajax Amsterdam 5/10 (13:3). 9. Tottenham Hotspur 5/10 (10:6). 10. FCSB Bucharest 5/10 (7:5). 11. Ferencvaros Budapest 5/9 (11:5). 12. Manchester United 5/9 (10:7). 13. Viktoria Pilsen 5/9 (9:7). 14. Olympiakos Piraeus 5/8 (5-3). 15. Fenerbahçe Istanbul 5/8 (7-7). 16. Bodö/Glimt 5/7 (8-8). 17. Real Sociedad 5/7 (7:6). 18. AZ Alkmaar 5/7 (7/7). 19. FC Midtjylland 5/7 (5/5). 20. Braga 5/7 (7/7). 21. AS Roma 5/6 (5/5). 22. Besiktas Istanbul 5/6 (5/11). 23 FC Porto 5/5 (10/10). 24. Union Saint-Gilloise 5/5 (3-4). 25. Hoffenheim 5/5 (5:8). 26. Slavia Prague 5/4 (4:5). 27. PAOK Saloniki 5/4 (5:8). 28. Elfsborg Boras 5/4 (7:11). 29. Malmö 5/3 (4:10). 30. Twente Enschede 5/3 (4:7). 31 Maccabi Tel Aviv 5/3 (5:12). 32. Karabakh Agdam 5/3 (4:13). 33. Ludogorez Rasgrad 5/2 (1:6). 34. RFS Riga 5/2 (4:10). 35 Nice 5/2 (5:12). 36. Dynamo Kiev 5/0 (1:12).

