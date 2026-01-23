After a long search, the Squadra Azzurra has a coach again: It’s Roberto Mancini, a familiar face who had since left for Saudi Arabia for a hefty sum.

After much back-and-forth, the search for a new national team coach for Italy has come to an end. Roberto Mancini, who led the Squadra Azzurra to the European Championship title in 2021, is returning. This was announced by the president of the Italian Football Federation, Giovanni Malago, following a meeting in Rome.

The position of commissario tecnico (as the national team coach is officially called in Italy) had been vacant since early April. At that time, the previous coach, Gennaro Gattuso, was forced to resign because the four-time World Cup champion had failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row. The intensive search for a successor began a few weeks ago. In recent days, however, the situation has descended into chaos.