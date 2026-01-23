After a long search, the Squadra Azzurra has a coach again: It’s Roberto Mancini, a familiar face who had since left for Saudi Arabia for a hefty sum.

Roberto Mancini previously served as Italy's national team coach from 2018 to 2023. Now the 61-year-old is returning to the position

After much back-and-forth, the search for a new national team coach has come to an end. Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to the European Championship title in 2021, is returning. This was announced by the president of the soccer association, Giovanni Malago, following a meeting in Rome.

Vacant since April

The position of commissario tecnico (the official title for the national team coach in Italy) had been vacant since early April. At that time, the previous coach, Gennaro Gattuso, was forced to resign because the four-time World Cup champion had failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time.

The intensive search for a successor began a few weeks ago. In recent days, however, the situation has descended into chaos.

Neither Guardiola nor Ancelotti wanted to

Previous efforts to sign star coach Pep Guardiola had come to nothing, as had those to bring in Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil). The alternative, Andrea Pirlo, was ruled out due to the former World Cup champion’s collaboration with a Russian betting company. Following the failure to sign Pirlo, sporting directors Paolo Maldini and Leonardo—who had been hired just over two weeks earlier—resigned.

Mancini previously served as Italy's national team coach from 2018 to 2023. However, his reputation at home continues to suffer to this day because three years ago, despite having a valid contract, he suddenly left to become the national team coach in Saudi Arabia—reportedly on a four-year contract worth 25 million euros per season. He stayed there, however, for only a little over a year. He then moved to Qatar to coach the club Al-Sadd.