Manchester City win their first competitive game after last season's disappointing campaign 2-0 against Wydad Casablanca, scoring early and late in the first half.

Manchester City win 2-0 against Wydfadf Casablanca.

The goals come in the 1st half. First Phil Foden scores in the 2nd minute to take the lead, then shortly before the break the goalscorer sets up Jeremy Doku to make it 2-0.

Manuel Akanji sits on the bench for 90 minutes. Meanwhile, returnee Rodri made his first appearance since September 2024. Show more

Phil Foden scored after less than two minutes and Jeremy Doku shortly before half-time. Manuel Akanji was on the bench for the entire match. Erling Haaland was also only substituted after an hour in this first group game of the Club World Cup. The stadium in Philadelphia was just over half full at midday with 37,446 spectators.

The Spaniard Rodri (28) was substituted for the outstanding Phil Foden after an hour. It was the first time Rodri had played more than a few minutes since suffering a serious knee injury in September 2024. Rodri's absence was widely seen as the main reason for Manchester City's first title-less season in nine years.