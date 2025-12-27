  1. Residential Customers
Premier League in the ticker ManCity have taken the lead - will Arsenal regain top spot?

Tobias Benz

27.12.2025

The Premier League knows no winter break. After just one game yesterday (Boxing Day), there are seven on the program today (Saturday). You can watch them live here.

27.12.2025, 13:31

27.12.2025, 16:50

Click on the game you want to watch to get to the detailed live ticker.

Man City beat Nottingham

Manchester City's professionals came through the Christmas period well and recorded a valuable victory in their final Premier League game of the year. Coach Pep Guardiola's team won 2:1 (0:0) at Nottingham Forest, temporarily knocking Arsenal FC off the top of the table. Guardiola had threatened his professionals with a weight check after Christmas dinner before the game.

Initially, the spectators at the Forest Ground were treated to an uneventful match. It only became interesting after the half-time break. Tijjani Reijnders (48 minutes) scored with the first real shot on goal to make it 1:0, but the lead was short-lived. After a quick counter-attack by the hosts, Omari Hutchinson (54) equalized.

An open game then developed with opportunities for both sides, although City had the better chances but were denied several times by Nottingham's strong goalkeeper John Victor. Erling Haaland, who had caused a laugh with a photo of his scales on social media in response to Guardiola's announcement, remained goalless. Rayan Cherki (83) scored the decisive goal to give the Cityzens a deserved victory.

