After five defeats in a row, Manchester City also failed to recover from the crisis in the Champions League and squandered a 3-0 lead against Feyenoord. Meanwhile, Leverkusen, Barça and Inter did their duty. Here are the video highlights of all the games from Tuesday evening.
89th minute
Unbelievable! City actually concede the 3:3
Five defeats in a row recently - and now Manchester City squander a 3-0 lead in the Champions League against Feyenoord in the final quarter of an hour. Ederson doesn't look good at all, David Hancko scores to make it 3:3.
-
82nd minute
Lotomba with an assist - City have to tremble once more
Is there still something for Feyenoord ...?
-
56th minute
PSG behind against Bayern and only ten men left
Bayern take the lead against PSG and can operate in superior numbers after Ousmane Dembélé sees yellow for the second time after a rough tackle and is sent off.
-
50th minute
ManCity can probably win after all
After five defeats in a row, Manchester City finally seem to be able to win again. In the game against Feyenoord, Ilkay Gündogan scores shortly after the break to make it 2:0. A little later, Erling Haaland even increases the score to 3:0.
-
38th minute
Min-jae Kim puts Bayern in the lead
Bayern Munich take the lead against PSG in the evening's crunch game. After a corner, Min-jae Kim heads the ball over the line.
-
30th minute
Wirtz powers through and scores to make it 3:0
After Florian Wirtz had given Leverkusen an early lead with a penalty, he scored for the second time after half an hour. It's great the way he plays his way through and gives Schlager no chance.
-
27th minute
Inter take the lead thanks to an own goal
Inter Milan take the lead against RB Leipzig. After a free-kick cross, Leipzig's Castello Lukeba deflects the ball into his own goal.
-
11th minute
Grimaldo scores wonderfully from a free kick
Leverkusen get off to a flying start against RB Salzburg and lead 2:0 after just 10 minutes. Particularly worth seeing: Grimaldo's free-kick goal to make it 2:0.
-
10th minute
Lewandowski scores his 100th Champions League goal
Lewandowski puts Barça 1:0 ahead against Brest with a penalty. It is the Pole's 100th goal in the premier class. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129) have scored more often.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the video ticker for Tuesday evening's Champions League matches. In the Allianz Arena, Bayern will be fighting for important points in a thrilling clash with PSG, Bayer Leverkusen with Granit Xhaka will face Red Bull Salzburg and Yann Sommer will welcome Leipzig with Inter Milan. The match between Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal promises to be exciting, while ManCity and Barcelona are also two title contenders. You can see the best scenes of the evening in our conference ticker.