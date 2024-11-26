... and welcome to the video ticker for Tuesday evening's Champions League matches. In the Allianz Arena, Bayern will be fighting for important points in a thrilling clash with PSG, Bayer Leverkusen with Granit Xhaka will face Red Bull Salzburg and Yann Sommer will welcome Leipzig with Inter Milan. The match between Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal promises to be exciting, while ManCity and Barcelona are also two title contenders. You can see the best scenes of the evening in our conference ticker.