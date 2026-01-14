Sadio Mané scores to lead Senegal into the final of the Africa Cup. KEYSTONE

Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup to secure the first of their two tickets to the final. Nigeria will face hosts Morocco in the second semi-final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The decisive goal came courtesy of Sadio Mané, who scored the only goal of the game 12 minutes before the end.

Record winners Egypt, who barely managed any shots on goal throughout the match, failed to gain revenge for their loss in the 2022 Africa Cup final. Four years ago, Senegal beat Egypt on penalties in Cameroon to win the Africa Cup for the first time ever.

Now Senegal has the chance to win a second time, after failing to beat eventual winners Côte d'Ivoire in the round of 16 in 2024. Either hosts Morocco or Nigeria await in the final.