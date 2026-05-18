GC fans want to take over the club. KEYSTONE

With investors, a cooperative model and a lot of passion, GC fans want to reposition the record champions. The "vo-hoppers-für-hoppers.ch" initiative outlines a ten-year plan for a sustainable future for the club.

Syl Battistuzzi

Shortly before the barrage, an initiative emerges from GC fan circles that aims to solve the club's unresolved problems. The website "vo-hoppers-für-hoppers.ch" takes a critical view of the current club management under LAFC. The undesirable sporting developments and the concerns of many fans about the identity of the traditional club have led to this campaign.

A manifesto cites the idea of having the club "sustainably successful in sporting, financial and cultural terms and established as a robust institution" in ten years.

This would be achieved through "exemplary youth work, a profitable transfer policy, an attractive and effective playing philosophy as well as efficient commercial management and deep social, supra-regional roots", as stated in the "Vision 2036".

How the model should work

"Strategic partners will secure the day-to-day operations and finance the sporting investments required for promotion. GC fans and investors decide together - a partnership model at eye level with a clear allocation of topics," is the plan.

The strategic partners are to contribute the long-term capital. We are looking for "entrepreneurs, family offices or foundations" who are "committed to the club with heart and patience for a long-term project" in order to ensure "stable financing via the membership fee".

They are looking for 4 to 5 "premium partners" who would "make a binding investment" of CHF 3 million each over 5 years (i.e. a total of CHF 15 million). In return, they would receive a seat on the Board of Directors, among other things.

In addition, 5 to 7 "promotional partners" are envisaged, each of whom would invest CHF 1 million over 5 years (CHF 5 million in total). Here, for example, you get a seat on the Board of Directors with a one-third vote.

In addition, at least 20,000 Hoppers supporters are to contribute smaller amounts (CHF 100, CHF 250, CHF 500 or more), similar to a cooperative, to bring back ownership of the club.

"The model has been used successfully for years at a "traditional Swiss club of the same size" (probably referring to FC St. Gallen - editor's note)". The result is "black figures and regional roots."