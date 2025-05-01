  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World-famous Spain fan Manolo el del Bombo passes away at the age of 76

SDA

1.5.2025 - 19:17

Manolo el del Bombo (left) was also the most famous fan to pose with several trophies
Manolo el del Bombo (left) was also the most famous fan to pose with several trophies
Keystone

He cheered on the Spanish national team with his kettledrum for more than four decades. Now Manolo el del Bombo dies at the age of 76 after a serious illness.

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2025, 19:17

01.05.2025, 19:40

The Spaniard with the timpani in front of his body always appeared in the red jersey with the number 12. He felt like the twelfth man of the national team. He accompanied the Spanish national team to ten World Cups and eight European Championships.

With his oversized beret and timpani, Manolo also had something quirky and eccentric about him. Some dismissed the indefatigable supporter as a crank. But in reality, Manuel Cáceres, as his real name was, was ahead of his time. The fans themselves have now become part of the football spectacle.

Manolo, the one with the timpani, recognized this earlier than others. He became a man in demand. A British newspaper once described him as the most famous fan in the world. Companies discovered him as an advertising medium. A Polish beer brand even had a commercial filmed with him in South Africa.

More from the department

Video ticker. Madueke doubles for Chelsea ++ Betis lead against Fiorentina

Video tickerMadueke doubles for Chelsea ++ Betis lead against Fiorentina

Video ticker. ManUtd shock Bilbao three times ++ Tottenham extend their lead

Video tickerManUtd shock Bilbao three times ++ Tottenham extend their lead

Cup final in front of a mega crowd. Despite Peng's strong performance - Bayern beat Bremen to win the double

Cup final in front of a mega crowdDespite Peng's strong performance - Bayern beat Bremen to win the double