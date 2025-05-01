Manolo el del Bombo (left) was also the most famous fan to pose with several trophies Keystone

He cheered on the Spanish national team with his kettledrum for more than four decades. Now Manolo el del Bombo dies at the age of 76 after a serious illness.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Spaniard with the timpani in front of his body always appeared in the red jersey with the number 12. He felt like the twelfth man of the national team. He accompanied the Spanish national team to ten World Cups and eight European Championships.

With his oversized beret and timpani, Manolo also had something quirky and eccentric about him. Some dismissed the indefatigable supporter as a crank. But in reality, Manuel Cáceres, as his real name was, was ahead of his time. The fans themselves have now become part of the football spectacle.

Manolo, the one with the timpani, recognized this earlier than others. He became a man in demand. A British newspaper once described him as the most famous fan in the world. Companies discovered him as an advertising medium. A Polish beer brand even had a commercial filmed with him in South Africa.