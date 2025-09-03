Ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying, Manuel Akanji speaks at a media conference about the opening game against Kosovo and his move from Manchester City to Inter Milan.

Manuel Akanji on ...

... the events surrounding his move to Inter

"It was always up in the air. The two clubs had to come to an agreement, I had to come to an agreement with Inter. My advisor Franco Moretti did most of the work. It was a back and forth until it worked out. Then I traveled to Milan and did the medical check and signed the contract. I'm over the moon that the transfer worked out. I can hardly wait to get to know the new club and the people."

... the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

"It's the shortest qualifying campaign I've ever had with the national team. Three matches, six games, then we'll see how we stand in the group. That's why we have to concentrate fully. It's good that we start with two home games. It won't be easy, but six points is the goal."

... the farewell to Manchester

"It's still difficult to realize that. You still feel part of the old club. I was still in our house with my family and now we're already moving. There are still a lot of things to sort out. I haven't been able to say goodbye to everyone yet, as many have left. I will certainly go back to say goodbye to everyone. When is still open, I have to make that dependent on the match schedule."

... the starting position at City before the farewell

"In the end there were six central defenders, but only two could play. Guardiola told us openly that a few players wouldn't be in the squad. There's no point in having four central defenders on the bench. Of course it wasn't easy for me in the end because I always want to be on the pitch, but I was aware of the competition. When the opportunity with Inter came up, I didn't have to think twice."

... Nostalgic feelings after leaving City

"We felt very comfortable in Manchester. Football is a day-to-day business. Of course there are certain things you'll miss, but I'm looking forward to the challenge - so I'm not mourning the situation. We are also closer to home."

... the situation at Inter

"One advantage at Inter is that they play with three central defenders. But it's not easy at any club, there's competition everywhere. I have to perform so that I can be on the pitch. I'm looking forward to meeting Yann Sommer, with whom I've already had a brief exchange."

... the interest of Inter

"They got in touch very early to say they were interested. We were already in contact three years ago, when I opted for City. But I gave them my basic okay. Something had to happen with them (Pavard's departure - editor's note), but that wasn't the case until the last day. In the meantime, there was also contact with other clubs, but Inter was the best option. I had to remain patient, which wasn't easy, especially for my advisor, as he put a lot of offers on the table. I had a clear vision in my head. I wanted to continue playing for a club at a high European level. I have a one-year contract, the full focus is now on Inter, then we'll see what happens after that."

... the anticipation

"My first football shirt was from Christian Vieri at Inter. I once played with BVB at the San Siro and it was a great atmosphere. I'm really looking forward to playing there. Inter have been in the Champions League final twice recently and play for all the national titles, so it didn't take much convincing for me. I'm looking forward to playing in a different country and a new league. As a footballer, I will be able to take some new things with me."

... the feedback from national team coach Yakin

"I haven't had much contact with Yakin yet. He told me beforehand that I should do what I have to do. He's happy if I can play for a team at the top level."

... the lack of fitness as a problem for the Kosovo game?

"It's not easy, I was in a similar situation three years ago. But I've had a normal preparation now. I haven't played in the last two weeks, but I'm optimistic that I'll be ready on Friday."

... the opponent Kosovo

"We've taken the lead twice against Kosovo in recent games and conceded two late equalizers. They play very robustly and aggressively. But we don't have twelve games left, only six. Now we have to win, which is why it counts from the first to the last minute in front of our own fans on Friday."

... the case of Avdullahu

"That's his decision. I think we have the better team. If he wants to play for Kosovo, then he should. He'll have his reasons. I'm proud to play for the national team. I was born here and feel at home here. I still don't regret it to this day."

