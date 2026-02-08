  1. Residential Customers
In Inter's resounding victory Manuel Akanji scores for the first time in Serie A

SDA

8.2.2026 - 20:03

Lautaro Martinez celebrates with goalscorer Manuel Akanji.
Lautaro Martinez celebrates with goalscorer Manuel Akanji.
IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Manuel Akanji scores his first goal in Serie A. The Swiss defender scores in Inter Milan's 5-0 win at Sassuolo.

Keystone-SDA

08.02.2026, 20:03

08.02.2026, 20:18

Akanji, on loan to the Serie A leaders from Manchester City, scored the 4:0 with his head after a corner kick and a goalkeeping error. The 77-time international scored his last goals for Switzerland last September against Kosovo and at club level for Manchester City in March 2024 in the Champions League against Copenhagen.

In addition to Akanji, Yann Sommer also played through for Inter Milan, while Ulisses Garcia, on loan from Marseille to northern Italy, made his debut for Sassuolo in the Italian championship from the 71st minute.

