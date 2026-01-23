The disappointment of the World Cup is still fresh in Manuel Neuer's mind. Now it's time to refocus on FC Bayern—especially since an era could come to an end after this season.

Manuel Neuer now wants to put his World Cup disappointment behind him at FC Bayern. “I think, in a way, you’re also glad that things are starting up again and that you have new goals and can achieve a lot, even with the club. And that’s our goal now,” said Germany’s longtime national team goalkeeper as he began training with the record-holding German champions in Rottach-Egern. Neuer and his teammates want to quickly put the disappointment of their early exit against Paraguay behind them.

After winning the double—the league title and the DFB Cup—last year, the Munich team, which was eliminated in the Champions League semifinals, is aiming for more titles in the new season. “I believe we had a good season and that we have the players on the team who have the potential to beat anyone and achieve all our goals,” said the 40-year-old, who is likely entering his final season with the Munich team. “It certainly looks like I’m going to retire.”

World Championship Riders Return

Like Neuer, DFB captain Joshua Kimmich, new signing Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Jonas Urbig from the German squad began preseason training this week, along with Hiroki Ito from Japan, Minjae Kim from South Korea, and Bara Ndiaye from Senegal.

At the World Cup, Jonathan Tah was still Germany's scapegoat after missing his penalty kick against Paraguay. Now he's ready to strike again with Bayern. www.imago-images.de

Other players set to return soon include World Cup participants Konrad Laimer (Austria), Luis Díaz (Colombia), and Josip Stanisic (Croatia). England’s team captain Harry Kane and the French players Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano will be the last professionals to return to training. This also applies to the players who are completing their rehabilitation programs.

New signings and the roster make Neuer “super happy”

The Munich team is training in southern Upper Bavaria until Thursday, when they’ll face Kreisklasse club FC Rottach-Egern in a friendly match to wrap up the Tegernsee Days. New signing Brown, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for around 50 million euros, was officially introduced on Wednesday. Ismael Saibari, who cost a similar transfer fee and came from PSV Eindhoven, is working on his comeback after suffering an injury while playing for Morocco’s World Cup team.

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Neuer said they’re “super happy” with the squad and the new signings. “You also have to say that we haven’t lost any starters who make you think, ‘We’re really losing a key player here.’ I believe the new signings bring enough energy to help us move forward. We’re glad we made these transfers and can welcome these players to the team.”