Manuel Neuer remains loyal to Bayern Munich for a 15th season Keystone

Manuel Neuer will remain with Bayern Munich for at least another season, the club has announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 38-year-old will enter his 15th season for the Bundesliga leaders next summer after extending his contract until 2026.

Neuer, who joined FC Bayern from Schalke in 2011, has won the Champions League twice, the league eleven times and the cup five times in Munich.