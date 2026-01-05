For months, Rúben Amorim has been fighting not only against sporting setbacks at Manchester United, but also for influence within the club. Now the Portuguese has added his own words - with clear statements about his role.

Manchester United's start to the season was a complete failure: they lost to Arsenal in the opening game and then embarrassed the Red Devils in the League Cup against fourth-division side Grimbsy. A league defeat to Brentford left ManUtd in 14th place at the end of September, despite United having invested almost 200 million euros in new players in the summer.

But although the club fell short of expectations, coach Rúben Amorim was allowed to stay. Co-owner and head of football Sir Jim Ratcliffe gave the Portuguese coach a kind of job guarantee. "Rúben has three years to prove that he is a great coach," Ratcliffe said in a podcast.

Amorim did indeed get the struggling team back on track, losing only 2-1 to Aston Villa in the last seven games and picking up 12 points. However, a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day was followed by disillusionment last Tuesday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to bottom-placed Wolverhampton. Even after the turn of the year, they could only manage a 1-1 draw against relegation candidates Leeds on Sunday.

Amorim: "I will not resign"

Afterwards, Amorim gave a memorable press conference. "I have the feeling that if we want to play a perfect 3-4-3 (Amorim's favorite system - editor's note), we need to spend a lot of money and take time," the 40-year-old expressed his frustration, adding: "I'm starting to understand that it's not going to happen. So maybe I need to adapt."

Rúben Amorim wants more influence. IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

When asked whether he still had the support of the board, Amorim first took aim at the reporters, as they only had selective information. "I came here to be manager of Manchester United - not to be coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, not (Antonio) Conte and not (José) Mourinho, but I am the manager of Manchester United. And it will stay that way until 18 months from now or when the board decides to change something," he made clear, emphasizing: "I won't quit. I will do my job until someone else comes here to replace me."

Amorim, who has been at Manchester since November 2024, added: "I just want to say that I will be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I made that very clear and in 18 months it will be over and then everyone will go their way. That was the agreement. That's my job. Not to be a coach. If people can't deal with the Gary Nevilles (TV pundit and ex-Manchester United player - editor's note) and the criticism of everything, we have to change the club. In every department - the scouting department and the sporting director - everyone has to do their job. I'll do mine for 18 months and then we'll move on."

Big footsteps

After his angry press conference, Amorim left the stunned reporters behind. It is unclear why the Portuguese is putting pressure on the club management to give him more power internally. His first season as Manchester United coach ended with Rúben Amorim in 15th place in the table. It was the worst final position for United in over 50 years.

He also remains under critical scrutiny from the fans. It remains to be seen whether Amorim will voluntarily leave his post (his contract runs until 2027) if he does not receive the desired support. However, the starting position at the Theatre of Dreams is also difficult: every candidate since coaching legend Sir Alex Ferguson left the club twelve years ago has failed.