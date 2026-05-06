Granit Xhaka would be the perfect player for Manchester United, according to Kasper Schmeichel. IMAGO/News Images

Will Granit Xhaka move to a top club again? If United legend Kasper Schmeichel has his way, Xhaka would be the ideal successor to Casemiro, who is leaving the club in the summer.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Peter Schmeichel recommends Manchester United sign Granit Xhaka as Casemiro's replacement and praises his leadership and consistency.

Schmeichel emphasizes that Xhaka has practically stabilized Sunderland on his own and has been "incredible".

There has been no concrete interest from Manchester United so far, with the media citing Elliot Anderson as the preferred candidate. Show more

Granit Xhaka easily secured relegation from the Premier League in his first season with promoted Sunderland. But could the national team captain leave the club again? According to one Premier League legend, he would be the perfect transfer for Manchester United.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper spoke about United's squad planning for the coming season in a podcast with two former professionals, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, and comedian Paddy McGuinness. He said: "I think we should get Xhaka" when talking about the upcoming departure of veteran Casemiro.

Responsible for staying in the league?

"His leadership qualities are great, he can play 80 percent of all games and he's a really, really good player," the Dane enthused. His United would be missing the leading players alongside Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

Peter Schmeichel & Paul Scholes disagree over Xhaka signing for Man United! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Rcs4hIfGG2 — The Good, The Bad & The Football (@goodbadftblpod) May 4, 2026

Without the international captain, Schmeichel believes Sunderland would have struggled to stay in the league: "Xhaka is the reason why they are where they are today. He's been incredible this season."

Nottingham's preferred candidate

So far, however, there has been no real interest from United in Xhaka. According to English media reports, the Red Devils' preferred candidate to replace Casemiro is Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest. According to Schmeichel, however, the 23-year-old is too inexperienced for the role.

For Xhaka, the English record champions would be another opportunity to show himself on the biggest stage. Manchester United will be playing in the Champions League next season.