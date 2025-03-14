  1. Residential Customers
Nice fair play action ManUtd youngster Dorgu tells the referee to take back the penalty

Jan Arnet

14.3.2025

Referee Benoît Bastien points to the spot four times in the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad (4:1). On the fourth occasion, Patrick Dorgu, who was supposedly fouled, intervenes and tells the referee that it was not a penalty.

14.03.2025, 08:00

It's not something you see every day! Patrick Dorgu takes a penalty for Manchester United in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 and then asks the referee to take it back.

And indeed: Benoît Bastien awards Real Sociedad a free kick instead of a penalty. The TV footage shows that Hamari Traoré plays the ball very lightly in a tackle and is then hit on the head by Dorgu's leg. Whether the VAR would have intervened without the 20-year-old's intervention remains questionable.

Europa League. Frankfurt beat Ajax ++ Roma fail ++ Fernandes sends ManUtd through with hat-trick

Europa LeagueFrankfurt beat Ajax ++ Roma fail ++ Fernandes sends ManUtd through with hat-trick

It is also remarkable that Dorgu makes the fair play gesture when the score is 2:1 for ManUtd. But it was rewarded: shortly afterwards, the English side added two more goals and ultimately won 4:1. After the 1:1 in the first leg, that was clearly enough to advance to the quarter-finals. The Red Devils will now face Olympique Lyon.

