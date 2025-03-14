Referee Benoît Bastien points to the spot four times in the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad (4:1). On the fourth occasion, Patrick Dorgu, who was supposedly fouled, intervenes and tells the referee that it was not a penalty.

Jan Arnet

It's not something you see every day! Patrick Dorgu takes a penalty for Manchester United in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 and then asks the referee to take it back.

And indeed: Benoît Bastien awards Real Sociedad a free kick instead of a penalty. The TV footage shows that Hamari Traoré plays the ball very lightly in a tackle and is then hit on the head by Dorgu's leg. Whether the VAR would have intervened without the 20-year-old's intervention remains questionable.

It is also remarkable that Dorgu makes the fair play gesture when the score is 2:1 for ManUtd. But it was rewarded: shortly afterwards, the English side added two more goals and ultimately won 4:1. After the 1:1 in the first leg, that was clearly enough to advance to the quarter-finals. The Red Devils will now face Olympique Lyon.