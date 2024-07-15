Filip Ugrinic (left) and Kastriot Imeri want to win the next championship title with YB. Keystone

After the European Championship is before the Super League. From Saturday, the top Swiss league will once again be fighting for points. Here you can find out how the teams have performed in preparation.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2024/25 Super League season kicks off on Saturday.

Here you can find out how the twelve teams in Switzerland's top league performed in the test matches.

blue Sport will continue to show all matches live in the coming season. Show more

Many question marks for champions YB

At YB, not everything has come together yet in the test matches. The champions played two test matches on Saturday, with the first team winning 1-0 against Aarau thanks to a penalty goal from Silvère Ganvoula. The second team, on the other hand, went down 3-1 against Wil. Patrick Rahmen still has a few things to adjust in the last few days before the start of the season, otherwise his first competitive match as YB coach could end in failure.

Test matches June 28: Young Boys - FC Thun 0:2 (45 minutes)

June 28: Young Boys - FC Breitenrain 2:1 (45 minutes)

July 02: Young Boys - Xamax 4:0

July 06: Young Boys - KVC Westerlo (Bel) 0:1

July 10: Young Boys - Kryvbas Kryvyi Rig (Ukr) 2:2

July 13: Young Boys - FC Aarau 1:0

July 13: Young Boys - FC Wil 1:3 Show more

Lugano set an exclamation mark against Parma

Runners-up Lugano sent out a signal to the competition with a 3-1 test match win against Serie A promoted Parma. The 24-year-old Argentinian Ignacio Aliseda is in good form, scoring in three of four games.

Test matches June 29: FC Lugano - FC Stade Nyonnais 2:0

July 03: FC Lugano - AC Bellinzona 5:1

July 06: FC Lugano - FC Aarau 0:1

July 13: FC Lugano - Parma 3:1

July 17: FC Lugano - Inter Milan Show more

Servette lose last test

Servette have a new man on the sidelines in Thomas Häberli. The first two test matches under the 50-year-old ended in victories, but the dress rehearsal against Challenge League relegation rivals Étoile Carouge came to nothing. Servette have to play away at Luzern on Sunday, followed three days later by a home game against champions YB.

Test matches July 06: AS Monaco - Servette 0:1

July 09: Servette - KVC Westerlo 3:2

July 12: Servette - Étoile Carouge 1:2 Show more

Does FCZ have enough juice in the tank again?

At the end of the training camp, FC Zurich played two 90-minute matches against 1. FC Magdeburg in Benningen in the Allgäu region. The first test, in which the supposedly stronger players are allowed to play, is lost 0:4. "We are a team that wants to win, that's a huge disappointment," said FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz after the game. However, the defeat doesn't leave him at a loss: "Of course we trained really hard." The players had squeezed them like lemons, said the 60-year-old Dutchman. The second game that day against the same opponent ended with a conciliatory 1:1.

Test matches June 15: FC Dietikon - FC Zurich 0:2 (45 minutes)

June 15: FC Regensdorf - FC Zurich 0:2 (45 minutes)

June 22: FC Zürich - FC Wil 5:4 (2 x 60 minutes)

July 06: FC Thun - FC Zurich 0:0

July 12: FC Magdeburg - FC Zürich 4:0

July 12: FC Magdeburg - FC Zurich 1:1 Show more

Mixed results for FC St.Gallen

For the first time since 2018, FC St.Gallen will not start a Super League season with Peter Zeidler as coach. Enrico Maassen is the new man on the sidelines, and it is hoped that he will provide similarly attractive football. FCSG have yet to make an irresistible impression in the test matches.

Test matches June 22: FC Kreuzlingen - FC St.Gallen 0:9

June 26: FC St.Gallen - Ludogorets (Bul) 0:2

June 30: FC St.Gallen - Universitatea Craiova (Rou) 2:1

July 06: Rapperswil-Jona - FC St.Gallen 3:1

July 13: FC Vaduz - FC St.Gallen 0:1 Show more

Winterthur boosts self-confidence

Six test matches, six wins and a goal difference of 18:3 - FC Winterthur are making a strong impression in their preparations. The team, now coached by former assistant coach Ognjen Zarić, has not conceded a goal in its last four games. The FC Winterthur players should at least not be lacking in confidence.

Test matches June 25: FC Winterthur - FC Baden 4:1

June 28: FC Winterthur - Rapperswil-Jona 3:2

July 02: FC Winterthur - Eintracht Braunschweig 1:0

July 05: FC Winterthur - FC Kufstein 4:0

July 10: FC Winterthur - SC YF Juventus 5:0 (4x30 minutes)

July 13: FC Winterthur - SC Austria Lustenau 1:0 Show more

Lucerne make a solid impression

Lucerne drew 0-0 with German runners-up Stuttgart at the end of their preparations. Admittedly, the team has little in common with the one that caused a sensation in the Bundesliga last season. Mario Frick's team has not lost any of its four test matches and appears to be ready for the new season.

Test matches June 29: FC Luzern - SCR Altach 2:1

July 05: FC Luzern - FC Schaffhausen 1:1

July 10: SC Cham - FC Luzern 0:2

July 13: FC Luzern - VfB Stuttgart 0:0 Show more

Basel makes a solid impression

FC Basel are keen to make amends after a disastrous season (8th place in the final table). And the signs are not bad, as Fabio Celestini has already revived the team at the end of last season. In the last of the four test matches (2 wins, 2 draws), the indestructible Fabian Frei scored the only FCB goal.

Test matches July 05: FC Basel - Eintracht Braunschweig 1:1

July 06: FC Basel - KS Gornik Zabrze (Poland) 2:1

July 10: FC Basel - AC Bellinzona 4:0

July 13: FC Basel - SSV Ulm 1846 1:1 Show more

Yverdon fails dress rehearsal

Yverdon suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against newly promoted Sion at the end of their preparations. A warning shot at the right time or a harbinger of what awaits Yverdon in the coming season?

Test matches July 03: Yverdon Sport - SAFP 2:1

July 06: FC Thun - Yverdon Sport 0:1

July 10: Grand-Saconnex - Yverdon Sport 2:2

July 13: FC Sion - Yverdon Sport 4:1 Show more

Lausanne-Sport vulnerable defensively

Lausanne-Sport conceded nine goals in the first four test matches, which is a few too many. However, Ludovic Magnin's team finished with a 3-0 win against Challenge League side Xamax. The first match against Basel will probably show how stable the defense really is.

Test matches June 22: Lausanne-Sport - Lausanne-Ouchy 3:2

July 5: Lausanne-Sport - Etoile Carouge 1:2

July 5: Lausanne-Sport - Braga 1:3

July 10: OCG Nice - Lausanne-Sport 2:2

July 13: Xamax - Lausanne-Sport 0:3 Show more

The GC engine is still faltering

GC averted relegation in the barrage against Thun in extremis. Amir Abrashi's post-match interview, which is too good to let gather dust in the archives, is unforgettable. Will GC carry this momentum into the new season? After the test matches, the impression is that the Hoppers are facing another difficult season.

Test matches June 29: GC - FC Schaffhausen 1:1

July 5: FC Sion - GC 4:0

July 10: GC - Austria Lustenau 2:1

July 13: SCR Altach - GC 1:0 Show more

Never a dull moment with Sion

Sion have suffered two defeats and two big wins during their preparations. There's never a dull moment in the promoted team's matches. But there's no need to worry about boredom in Valais anyway - Christian Constantin will see to that.