The Club World Cup attracts big names - but many stands remain empty. After the group stage, hopes are growing for more spectators in the knockout round.

In the USA, the stands remain empty. The figures speak for themselves: even at the top matches of the Club World Cup, stadium capacity utilization fell far short of expectations. Want a few examples?

Even the top clubs can't fill the stadiums Manchester City - Al-Ain FC (6:0) In the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (capacity: 71,000), only 40,392 spectators watched the goal festival.

Benfica - Bayern Munich (1:0) The prestigious clash at the Bank of America Stadium (74,867 seats) attracted just 33,287 fans - less than half the number.

Flamengo - Chelsea (3:1) At Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, 54,619 spectators attended, the stadium has room for over 67,000. Here, too, there is a gap of around 13,000 seats.

Botafogo - PSG (1:0) In the huge Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles (91,136 capacity), 53,699 spectators were lost in the stands.

Inter - CF Monterrey (1:1)

The game was played at Lumen Field, which has a capacity of 68,740 - but only 25,090 fans made their way into the stadium. A surprisingly poor response for a game involving a top European club. Show more

The reasons for the low local interest include high ticket prices, a lack of identification of US fans with some international teams, inconvenient kick-off times and logistical challenges for traveling fans. While smaller teams such as Auckland City or Al-Ain have benefited from the large setting at times, the big clubs have failed to fill the stadium.

After a group stage with more gaps than volume in the stands, hopes now rest on the knockout phase. From the round of 16 at the latest, duels such as Bayern Munich against Flamengo, Juventus against Real Madrid or Inter Miami against PSG should mobilize the crowds.

