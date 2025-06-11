Johan Manzambi celebrates the Nati's 4-0 win against the USA with the fans. Picture: Keystone

The 4:2 win against Mexico was followed by a 4:0 win against the USA: Switzerland are in top form in the last test matches before the World Cup qualifiers. "It's a shame we don't have the World Cup qualifiers already," says national team coach Murat Yakin.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team also wins the second test of the USA trip, beating the hosts 4:0 without any problems.

Gregor Kobel is delighted with the team's performance. He is less pleased with the journalists' questions.

Coach Murat Yakin speaks of perfect team spirit and even regrets a little that the World Cup qualifiers are not starting straight away. Show more

The Swiss national team is on a roll! As against Mexico, Murat Yakin's team also put in a strong performance in the second test match against the USA, scoring four goals. The national team also kept a clean sheet against the World Cup hosts - and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel earned his first clean sheet for the national team.

"It was a great performance, especially in the first half," Kobel praised the team in the mixed zone after the final whistle. However, the national team goalkeeper was less pleased with the questions posed by the journalists. Asked about his play with his foot and any difficulties in this regard, he says: "It's always so negative, isn't it? Bad with the foot, not to zero - don't you have the same feeling? Is that what I mean?" asks Kobel, noting: "We've played mega great games. We can be a bit happy. That was good from everyone."

The perfect team spirit

Murat Yakin agrees. "Compliments to the team. They pulled through from A to Z. Even the players who came in were able to keep up the rhythm. It was a good trip to America all round," said the national team coach in the SRF interview, adding: "There are a lot of distractions in Switzerland and Europe. Here we were able to take another step forward and discuss football. It was a relaxed atmosphere."

Yakin speaks of "perfect cohesion" in the team and regrets that the summer break is now coming up before the World Cup qualifiers start in September. "It's a shame that we don't have the World Cup qualifiers now, with the line-up we have. There's great harmony in the team. You can see that not only in the result, but also in the way we play."

High praise for Manzambi

In terms of personnel, Yakin has new alternatives following the recent move. Ardon Jashari, for example, is impressively proving that he can take on the role in central midfield. "It's good that we can add a player like Ardon there," says the national team coach. "Granit (Xhaka) and Remo (Freuler) are two experienced players. With Ardon, we have an option for the future."

The 19-year-old Johan Manzambi, who scored a goal and an assist on his starting debut, also made a lasting impression. "He had some impressive moments in training where he showed what he's capable of. I'm extremely happy for him that he was able to crown his performance with a goal," praised Yakin and went into raptures: "He's extremely mature at his age. Defensively he plays organized and hard against the ball, and offensively he has the strength to go one-on-one. These are elements that are extremely important."