Ardon Jashari (center) and Johan Manzambi (right) impress in the test match against the USA, in which they play from the start for the Swiss national team for the first time. Picture: Keystone

National coach Murat Yakin wanted to put the finishing touches to the two test matches in the USA for the World Cup qualifiers starting in September. These are the most important findings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Goalkeepers: Kobel makes his first clean sheet

Gregor Kobel is the number one goalkeeper. That was already clear before the test games in Salt Lake City and Nashville. Nevertheless, the two appearances were important for the 27-year-old as he continued to get to grips with his front men after taking over from Yann Sommer last summer. While he conceded two goals in the 4:2 win against Mexico, he kept a clean sheet for the first time in his 13th international match against the USA. Although Kobel had played down the significance of the "clean sheet" beforehand, the result should give him even more confidence.

Defense: It will be difficult for the "exotics"

Murat Yakin has taken eleven defenders with him on the USA tour. This shows that he is still unsure who he should rely on. Ricardo Rodriguez and Manuel Akanji are basically set. In addition to Akanji in central defense, the national team coach opted for the young Aurèle Amenda against Mexico and the experienced Nico Elvedi against the USA. Amenda put in an appealing performance, but must first be given more playing time at the club. Elvedi is therefore in pole position. With another central defender in Cédric Zesiger, it is likely to be difficult for the Danish-Swiss dual national Stefan Gartenmann to establish himself in the team.

The same applies to Lucas Blondel, who lives in Argentina, although the right-back position is probably the most controversial. Silvan Widmer started against Mexico and Isaac Schmidt against the USA. Both defenders only got a small amount of playing time last season at Mainz and Leeds United respectively. With a view to further appearances in the national team, it is therefore also important for them to secure a regular place at the club if possible.

Midfield: Jashari has arrived

Yakin had already stated beforehand: "Our best players play in midfield." In this position, the Swiss national team coach has several good players at his disposal who also play an important role at their clubs. Granit Xhaka is set as captain, as is Remo Freuler. Vincent Sierro has impressed the coach with consistently strong performances and Michel Aebischer also enjoys Yakin's trust. In the test matches in June, Ardon Jashari also emerged as another option.

The 22-year-old impressed at Brugge last season and, after initial difficulties, has now also gained a foothold in the national team. He played the second half against Mexico and made his first appearance against the USA. He was involved in two goals as a passer. The player from central Switzerland is regarded as the greatest hope when it comes to finding a successor to director Xhaka.

Djibril Sow is therefore likely to take a back seat for the time being. And the role for Denis Zakaria, who once again had bad luck with injuries in the national team, has yet to be found.

Attack: Manzambi proves he has a nose for goal

One player clearly stood out against the USA: 19-year-old Johan Manzambi shone on his starting eleven debut as a provider and goalscorer. With this performance, the SC Freiburg attacker made it clear that he wants to continue to play an important role in the national team in the future.

As a result, the attacking options are also plentiful: Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo, who scored in both test matches, are set. Two other attackers, Fabian Rieder and Zeki Amdouni, have also scored goals. Not to be forgotten is Ruben Vargas, who missed the USA tour due to injury but otherwise plays an important role in the national team. Alvyn Sanches, who was injured on his national team debut in March, is another source of hope for the offense.

Conclusion: Switzerland is in a good position

With the two victories against the number 16 (USA) and 17 (Mexico) in the world rankings, the main rehearsal for the World Cup qualifiers in the fall was a success. The Swiss attack was particularly impressive, scoring eight goals, even though their opponents put up surprisingly little resistance. Yakin has several options up front and even a surplus in midfield. Only in defense is it still unclear who will line up alongside Ricardo Rodriguez and Manuel Akanji.

A lot can still happen between now and September, but Switzerland are well equipped for the World Cup qualifiers. But it has to be. After all, group opponents Sweden, Slovenia and Kosovo also won their test matches in June. A tough battle is looming for first place and thus direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Videos from the department