SC Freiburg and Aston Villa will meet in the Europa League final. Both clubs will be looking to crown their season in Istanbul, but there is one clear favorite.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you n the Europa League final, SC Freiburg and Aston Villa will meet for the first time to fight for their first title.

Aston Villa are the favorites to win with star coach Unai Emery and a significantly higher market value.

Freiburg have already made club history and will be looking to spring a surprise despite being the underdogs. Show more

For the first time ever, SC Freiburg will face Aston Villa in the Europa League final. The two clubs will be fighting for their first title in this competition at Besiktas Istanbul's Tüpras Stadium.

Europa League specialist Unai Emery

When talking about experts in winning the Europa League, you can't avoid the name Unai Emery. The top Spanish coach has already won the competition four times, making him the record winner. From 2014 to 2016 with Sevilla FC and in 2021 with Villarreal FC. Emery also reached the final with Arsenal FC in 2019, albeit losing to Chelsea FC.

The Spaniard also ensured a real upswing at Aston Villa. Since taking office in November 2022, he has led the club from Birmingham into European competition year after year. The team even qualified for the Champions League in 2024. Having finished third in the Premier League, Villa will also play in the top flight next season, even if they lose the Europa League final.

Historic season for Freiburg

SC Freiburg qualified for a European final for the first time in the club's history. Julian Schuster's team has therefore already made history. Schuster, in his second season as coach of the sports club, speaks of "a very special journey".

Johan Manzambi (left) and Bruno Ogbus want to win the Europa League with Freiburg. IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH

The anticipation in Breisgau for the big final is huge. Goalkeeper Noah Atubolu has distributed numerous tickets for the final to his friends and relatives: "I haven't got a ticket left." Julian Schuster also senses the euphoria around the club in the run-up to the match: "The feeling of cohesion and support in the city is even stronger now."

England as the favorites

However, Aston Villa are the clear favorites for the title ahead of the final, and not just because of Unai Emery's winning gene. The English side's market value is almost three times that of SC Freiburg. Added to this is the greater experience in Villa's squad. Central defender Victor Lindelöf could finally record his first win in his fourth Europa League final. Tammy Abraham could also achieve something historic if the English side win. The striker would be the first player to win all three European competitions with three different clubs. He won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and the Conference League with AS Roma a year later.

But in the end, a football match is not decided on the basis of records or market values, but in 90 or more minutes on the green pitch. In the course of the competition, SC Freiburg, led by national team star Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus, have already proven that they can compete with top European teams. The final in Istanbul should therefore be anything but a walk in the park for Aston Villa.