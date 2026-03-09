Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

The Swiss national team goalkeeper saves well to prevent BVB from going behind early in the 2:1 away win in Cologne. At the start of the second half, Kobel also made a strong save against Kaminski to give Borussia the lead. However, a deflected shot from the Cologne striker shortly before the end prevented the 28-year-old's twelfth white vest.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Misses his club against Hoffenheim due to a torn muscle fiber.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi is on the pitch for the entire match in Gladbach's clear 4-1 defeat in Munich. The "Foals'" defense held firm for a long time, but when Luis Díaz finally broke the spell after 33 minutes, Gladbach fell apart. The red card against team-mate Rocco Reitz shortly before the break made the task much harder for the international defender and his colleagues.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Was only substituted in stoppage time in Bremen's 4:1 away win. Still allowed to celebrate Patrice Covic's goal on the pitch.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Has been the No. 2 behind Janis Blaswich since his loan to Leverkusen - and accordingly sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 3-3 draw against SC Freiburg.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Was on the pitch for the full distance for the fourth time in a row in the 0-0 draw against St. Pauli. His misplaced pass in the closing stages of the game created Hamburg's best chance in the second half.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

The Mainz captain put in his usual solid performance in the 2-2 draw against Stuttgart. He repeatedly made his mark both offensively and defensively. His assist for the supposed opening goal was disallowed due to a foul on goalkeeper Nübel.

Silvan Widmer earns Mainz an important point in the relegation battle against Stuttgart. sda

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Serves Robin Fellhauer with great vision to give Augsburg the lead. Despite the assist, FCA ultimately lose 2-1 in Leipzig. His set-pieces are a constant source of danger. Following one of his corners, FCA were awarded a handball penalty, which Schlotterbeck missed. Ribeiro was also unable to capitalize on Rieder's preparatory work, only hitting the aluminium after a great pass from the Swiss.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Serves a yellow card for Augsburg's visit to Leipzig.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

The central defender almost gifted Mainz a 2-0 lead in the second half, but he made up for his own mistake with a spectacular sliding tackle. Jaquez was substituted after 75 minutes. Shortly afterwards, his team turned the game around with a spectacular double strike. In the end, however, Mainz and Stuttgart drew 2-2.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Back in the starting line-up after his suspension. He may not score in SC Freiburg's spectacular 3:3 draw against Leverkusen, but he is everywhere. As a reward, "Kicker" voted him into the team of the round.

Manzambi is back in the starting eleven after his suspension against Leverkusen. Imago

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Is allowed to play the full distance again in the 3:3 draw against Leverkusen. The central defender comes too late with his sliding tackle before Kofane equalizes at 1-1 and can no longer prevent the goal.

HSV Miro Muheim

Captains HSV for the fifth time this season in their 2-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg. After his free kick, Vuskovic is fouled in the penalty area. The Croatian converted the penalty to make it 1:1 at the interval.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Missed FC Köln against Dortmund due to a muscle injury.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

The national team captain only came on in the closing stages of Sunderland's surprise FA Cup exit at lower-ranked FC Port Vale and was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär is currently injured. Newcastle lose 3-1 to Manchester City without him.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Did not play in Leeds' 3-0 FA Cup round of 16 win over Norwich due to a thigh injury.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Ndoye and Nottingham Forrest were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wrexham earlier in the year and were off this weekend.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter also lose the second Milan city derby of the season 0:1 against AC Milan. Right at the start, Sommer is lucky that Modric cannot take advantage of his fatal misplaced pass in the build-up play to take the lead. However, he then had no chance when Estupiñán scored the only goal of the game.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji remains inconspicuous for 90 minutes. When he conceded the goal, he opened up space for Estupiñán to run into later. Otherwise, Inter conceded few chances but still lost narrowly 1-0 to city rivals AC.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Missed his team due to a yellow card suspension.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Was substituted in the 66th minute. At this point, Bologna were already 2-1 down against Hellas Verona and remained so until the end.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is missing through injury.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Remains out of action in the Milan derby.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Jashari also misses out.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Aebischer and Pisa suffered a 4-0 defeat at Juventus Turin. The midfield strategist was on the pitch for the entire match.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Missed the game against Juve through injury.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Did not play against Florence due to a thigh problem.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Sassuolo visit Lazio Rome tonight. Ulisses Garcia recently played twice over the full distance.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez did not play against Getafe.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Cömert equalized in the 90th minute to make it 2-2 in Valencia's spectacular 3-2 win over Alaves. In stoppage time, Valencia even managed to win with a penalty.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic also played 74 minutes in Valencia's victory. At the time of his substitution, his team was still 2-1 down.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Played over 84 minutes in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is not in the squad against Rayo Vallecano.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

The keeper made a fine save from Achraf Hakimi right at the start. Köhn was powerless to stop Barcola's strike as his shot was deflected unstoppably by Teze. Apart from that, not much of a challenge. Nevertheless, an important factor in Monaco's 3-1 away win against PSG.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Captain Zakaria could have put Monaco ahead after just 4 minutes, but he heads over PSG's goal from a free position. However, Zakaria was probably not too annoyed about the missed chance after the final whistle. Monaco went on to win the game 3-1 in the French capital.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Only came into the game in the 70th minute, but then made the difference just a few minutes after coming on as a substitute with his assist to make it 3-0. In the end, Rennes and Embolo can celebrate a 4:0 away win in Nice.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Can thank the aluminum. First, he is lucky that his half-hearted deflection from a long-range shot hits the post. A little later, he hesitates too long when running out and is beaten by a lob. The former Bernese player also underestimated a free-kick from half-field, but Mvogo was also lucky to be saved by the post. Lorient seemed to have been lucky anyway and scored a flattering 1:1 equalizer against Lille with a Sunday shot in stoppage time.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Brest beat Strasbourg 2-0, with Mambimbi getting no minutes on the pitch.