Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
The Swiss national team goalkeeper saves well to prevent BVB from going behind early in the 2:1 away win in Cologne. At the start of the second half, Kobel also made a strong save against Kaminski to give Borussia the lead. However, a deflected shot from the Cologne striker shortly before the end prevented the 28-year-old's twelfth white vest.
Heidenheim
Leonidas Stergiou
Misses his club against Hoffenheim due to a torn muscle fiber.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Elvedi is on the pitch for the entire match in Gladbach's clear 4-1 defeat in Munich. The "Foals'" defense held firm for a long time, but when Luis Díaz finally broke the spell after 33 minutes, Gladbach fell apart. The red card against team-mate Rocco Reitz shortly before the break made the task much harder for the international defender and his colleagues.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Was only substituted in stoppage time in Bremen's 4:1 away win. Still allowed to celebrate Patrice Covic's goal on the pitch.
Bayer Leverkusen
Jonas Omlin
Has been the No. 2 behind Janis Blaswich since his loan to Leverkusen - and accordingly sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 3-3 draw against SC Freiburg.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Was on the pitch for the full distance for the fourth time in a row in the 0-0 draw against St. Pauli. His misplaced pass in the closing stages of the game created Hamburg's best chance in the second half.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
The Mainz captain put in his usual solid performance in the 2-2 draw against Stuttgart. He repeatedly made his mark both offensively and defensively. His assist for the supposed opening goal was disallowed due to a foul on goalkeeper Nübel.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
Serves Robin Fellhauer with great vision to give Augsburg the lead. Despite the assist, FCA ultimately lose 2-1 in Leipzig. His set-pieces are a constant source of danger. Following one of his corners, FCA were awarded a handball penalty, which Schlotterbeck missed. Ribeiro was also unable to capitalize on Rieder's preparatory work, only hitting the aluminium after a great pass from the Swiss.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Serves a yellow card for Augsburg's visit to Leipzig.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
The central defender almost gifted Mainz a 2-0 lead in the second half, but he made up for his own mistake with a spectacular sliding tackle. Jaquez was substituted after 75 minutes. Shortly afterwards, his team turned the game around with a spectacular double strike. In the end, however, Mainz and Stuttgart drew 2-2.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Back in the starting line-up after his suspension. He may not score in SC Freiburg's spectacular 3:3 draw against Leverkusen, but he is everywhere. As a reward, "Kicker" voted him into the team of the round.
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
Is allowed to play the full distance again in the 3:3 draw against Leverkusen. The central defender comes too late with his sliding tackle before Kofane equalizes at 1-1 and can no longer prevent the goal.
HSV
Miro Muheim
Captains HSV for the fifth time this season in their 2-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg. After his free kick, Vuskovic is fouled in the penalty area. The Croatian converted the penalty to make it 1:1 at the interval.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
Missed FC Köln against Dortmund due to a muscle injury.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
The national team captain only came on in the closing stages of Sunderland's surprise FA Cup exit at lower-ranked FC Port Vale and was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
Schär is currently injured. Newcastle lose 3-1 to Manchester City without him.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
Did not play in Leeds' 3-0 FA Cup round of 16 win over Norwich due to a thigh injury.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Ndoye and Nottingham Forrest were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wrexham earlier in the year and were off this weekend.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter also lose the second Milan city derby of the season 0:1 against AC Milan. Right at the start, Sommer is lucky that Modric cannot take advantage of his fatal misplaced pass in the build-up play to take the lead. However, he then had no chance when Estupiñán scored the only goal of the game.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
Akanji remains inconspicuous for 90 minutes. When he conceded the goal, he opened up space for Estupiñán to run into later. Otherwise, Inter conceded few chances but still lost narrowly 1-0 to city rivals AC.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
Missed his team due to a yellow card suspension.
Bologna
Simon Sohm
Was substituted in the 66th minute. At this point, Bologna were already 2-1 down against Hellas Verona and remained so until the end.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
The goalkeeper is missing through injury.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Remains out of action in the Milan derby.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Jashari also misses out.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
Aebischer and Pisa suffered a 4-0 defeat at Juventus Turin. The midfield strategist was on the pitch for the entire match.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
Missed the game against Juve through injury.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
Did not play against Florence due to a thigh problem.
Sassuolo
Ulisses Garcia
Sassuolo visit Lazio Rome tonight. Ulisses Garcia recently played twice over the full distance.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Rodriguez did not play against Getafe.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Cömert equalized in the 90th minute to make it 2-2 in Valencia's spectacular 3-2 win over Alaves. In stoppage time, Valencia even managed to win with a penalty.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
Ugrinic also played 74 minutes in Valencia's victory. At the time of his substitution, his team was still 2-1 down.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Played over 84 minutes in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Vargas is not in the squad against Rayo Vallecano.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
The keeper made a fine save from Achraf Hakimi right at the start. Köhn was powerless to stop Barcola's strike as his shot was deflected unstoppably by Teze. Apart from that, not much of a challenge. Nevertheless, an important factor in Monaco's 3-1 away win against PSG.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
Captain Zakaria could have put Monaco ahead after just 4 minutes, but he heads over PSG's goal from a free position. However, Zakaria was probably not too annoyed about the missed chance after the final whistle. Monaco went on to win the game 3-1 in the French capital.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
Only came into the game in the 70th minute, but then made the difference just a few minutes after coming on as a substitute with his assist to make it 3-0. In the end, Rennes and Embolo can celebrate a 4:0 away win in Nice.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
Can thank the aluminum. First, he is lucky that his half-hearted deflection from a long-range shot hits the post. A little later, he hesitates too long when running out and is beaten by a lob. The former Bernese player also underestimated a free-kick from half-field, but Mvogo was also lucky to be saved by the post. Lorient seemed to have been lucky anyway and scored a flattering 1:1 equalizer against Lille with a Sunday shot in stoppage time.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
Brest beat Strasbourg 2-0, with Mambimbi getting no minutes on the pitch.