  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mercenary check Manzambi excels ++ Sommer and Akanji derby losers ++ Zakaria and Köhn beat PSG

Patrick Lämmle

9.3.2026

Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

09.03.2026, 16:05

09.03.2026, 16:06

Germany

 

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel

The Swiss national team goalkeeper saves well to prevent BVB from going behind early in the 2:1 away win in Cologne. At the start of the second half, Kobel also made a strong save against Kaminski to give Borussia the lead. However, a deflected shot from the Cologne striker shortly before the end prevented the 28-year-old's twelfth white vest.

 

Heidenheim

Leonidas Stergiou

Misses his club against Hoffenheim due to a torn muscle fiber.

 

Gladbach

Nico Elvedi

Elvedi is on the pitch for the entire match in Gladbach's clear 4-1 defeat in Munich. The "Foals'" defense held firm for a long time, but when Luis Díaz finally broke the spell after 33 minutes, Gladbach fell apart. The red card against team-mate Rocco Reitz shortly before the break made the task much harder for the international defender and his colleagues.

 

Werder Bremen

Isaac Schmidt

Was only substituted in stoppage time in Bremen's 4:1 away win. Still allowed to celebrate Patrice Covic's goal on the pitch.

 

Bayer Leverkusen

Jonas Omlin

Has been the No. 2 behind Janis Blaswich since his loan to Leverkusen - and accordingly sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 3-3 draw against SC Freiburg.

 

Frankfurt

Aurèle Amenda

Was on the pitch for the full distance for the fourth time in a row in the 0-0 draw against St. Pauli. His misplaced pass in the closing stages of the game created Hamburg's best chance in the second half.

 

Mainz 05

Silvan Widmer

The Mainz captain put in his usual solid performance in the 2-2 draw against Stuttgart. He repeatedly made his mark both offensively and defensively. His assist for the supposed opening goal was disallowed due to a foul on goalkeeper Nübel.

Silvan Widmer earns Mainz an important point in the relegation battle against Stuttgart.
Silvan Widmer earns Mainz an important point in the relegation battle against Stuttgart.
sda
 

Augsburg

Fabian Rieder

Serves Robin Fellhauer with great vision to give Augsburg the lead. Despite the assist, FCA ultimately lose 2-1 in Leipzig. His set-pieces are a constant source of danger. Following one of his corners, FCA were awarded a handball penalty, which Schlotterbeck missed. Ribeiro was also unable to capitalize on Rieder's preparatory work, only hitting the aluminium after a great pass from the Swiss.

 

Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger

Serves a yellow card for Augsburg's visit to Leipzig.

 

Stuttgart

Luca Jaquez

The central defender almost gifted Mainz a 2-0 lead in the second half, but he made up for his own mistake with a spectacular sliding tackle. Jaquez was substituted after 75 minutes. Shortly afterwards, his team turned the game around with a spectacular double strike. In the end, however, Mainz and Stuttgart drew 2-2.

 

Freiburg

Johan Manzambi

Back in the starting line-up after his suspension. He may not score in SC Freiburg's spectacular 3:3 draw against Leverkusen, but he is everywhere. As a reward, "Kicker" voted him into the team of the round.

Manzambi is back in the starting eleven after his suspension against Leverkusen.
Manzambi is back in the starting eleven after his suspension against Leverkusen.
Imago
 

Freiburg

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Is allowed to play the full distance again in the 3:3 draw against Leverkusen. The central defender comes too late with his sliding tackle before Kofane equalizes at 1-1 and can no longer prevent the goal.

 

HSV

Miro Muheim

Captains HSV for the fifth time this season in their 2-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg. After his free kick, Vuskovic is fouled in the penalty area. The Croatian converted the penalty to make it 1:1 at the interval.

 

1st FC Cologne

Joël Schmied

Missed FC Köln against Dortmund due to a muscle injury.

England

 

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka

The national team captain only came on in the closing stages of Sunderland's surprise FA Cup exit at lower-ranked FC Port Vale and was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat.

 

Newcastle

Fabian Schär

Schär is currently injured. Newcastle lose 3-1 to Manchester City without him.

 

Leeds United

Noah Okafor

Did not play in Leeds' 3-0 FA Cup round of 16 win over Norwich due to a thigh injury.

 

Nottingham Forest

Dan Ndoye

Ndoye and Nottingham Forrest were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wrexham earlier in the year and were off this weekend.

 

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Italy

 

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer

Inter also lose the second Milan city derby of the season 0:1 against AC Milan. Right at the start, Sommer is lucky that Modric cannot take advantage of his fatal misplaced pass in the build-up play to take the lead. However, he then had no chance when Estupiñán scored the only goal of the game.

 

Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji

Akanji remains inconspicuous for 90 minutes. When he conceded the goal, he opened up space for Estupiñán to run into later. Otherwise, Inter conceded few chances but still lost narrowly 1-0 to city rivals AC.

 

Bologna

Remo Freuler

Missed his team due to a yellow card suspension.

 

Bologna

Simon Sohm

Was substituted in the 66th minute. At this point, Bologna were already 2-1 down against Hellas Verona and remained so until the end.

 

Genoa

Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is missing through injury.

 

AC Milan

Zachary Athekame

Remains out of action in the Milan derby.

 

AC Milan

Ardon Jashari

Jashari also misses out.

 

Pisa

Michel Aebischer

Aebischer and Pisa suffered a 4-0 defeat at Juventus Turin. The midfield strategist was on the pitch for the entire match.

 

Pisa

Daniel Denoon

Missed the game against Juve through injury.

 

Parma

Sascha Britschgi

Did not play against Florence due to a thigh problem.

 

Sassuolo

Ulisses Garcia

Sassuolo visit Lazio Rome tonight. Ulisses Garcia recently played twice over the full distance.

Spain

 

Betis Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez did not play against Getafe.

 

Valencia

Eray Cömert

Cömert equalized in the 90th minute to make it 2-2 in Valencia's spectacular 3-2 win over Alaves. In stoppage time, Valencia even managed to win with a penalty.

 

Valencia

Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic also played 74 minutes in Valencia's victory. At the time of his substitution, his team was still 2-1 down.

 

Sevilla

Djibril Sow

Played over 84 minutes in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

 

Sevilla

Ruben Vargas

Vargas is not in the squad against Rayo Vallecano.

France

 

AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn

The keeper made a fine save from Achraf Hakimi right at the start. Köhn was powerless to stop Barcola's strike as his shot was deflected unstoppably by Teze. Apart from that, not much of a challenge. Nevertheless, an important factor in Monaco's 3-1 away win against PSG.

 

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria

Captain Zakaria could have put Monaco ahead after just 4 minutes, but he heads over PSG's goal from a free position. However, Zakaria was probably not too annoyed about the missed chance after the final whistle. Monaco went on to win the game 3-1 in the French capital.

 

Stade Rennes

Breel Embolo

Only came into the game in the 70th minute, but then made the difference just a few minutes after coming on as a substitute with his assist to make it 3-0. In the end, Rennes and Embolo can celebrate a 4:0 away win in Nice.

 

Lorient

Yvon Mvogo

Can thank the aluminum. First, he is lucky that his half-hearted deflection from a long-range shot hits the post. A little later, he hesitates too long when running out and is beaten by a lob. The former Bernese player also underestimated a free-kick from half-field, but Mvogo was also lucky to be saved by the post. Lorient seemed to have been lucky anyway and scored a flattering 1:1 equalizer against Lille with a Sunday shot in stoppage time.

 

Le Havre

Felix Mambimbi

Brest beat Strasbourg 2-0, with Mambimbi getting no minutes on the pitch.

Football news

Match abandoned and 23 red cards. Military police break up fierce mass brawl in Brazil

Match abandoned and 23 red cardsMilitary police break up fierce mass brawl in Brazil

Ex-Fifa President celebrates his birthday. Sepp Blatter:

Ex-Fifa President celebrates his birthdaySepp Blatter: "My doctor thinks I could live to be 100"

"You can't do that"Pascal Zuberbühler sharply criticizes FCB management

Thun on the verge of a coup. The biggest championship sensations in European club football

Thun on the verge of a coupThe biggest championship sensations in European club football

Frey sees yellow-red. GC slips deeper into the crisis - Zuberbühler:

Frey sees yellow-redGC slips deeper into the crisis - Zuberbühler: "10 sending offs are a sign"