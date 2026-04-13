Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

BVB lose the top match against Leverkusen 0:1. Kobel is surprised by Andrich's long-range shot and doesn't cut the best figure. However, the defeat should not really hurt Dortmund anyway. Bayern have pulled clear at the top and BVB still have an 8-point lead on third place.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

The goalkeeper didn't even make the bench against Dortmund and wasn't even called up.

HSV Miro Muheim

Misses the game in Stuttgart after his red card against Augsburg. Without the Swiss, HSV are immediately outclassed 0:4.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Only on the bench for the third time in a row in the 4-0 win against Hamburg.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

The team at the bottom of the table celebrates a rare win against Union Berlin. But Stergiou does not make the squad.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Played through in the 1-0 defeat against RB Leipzig and put in a good performance despite the loss. After 17 minutes, he plays a magisterial pass to Castrop, but the latter fails to beat goalkeeper Vandevoort in a one-on-one. The Swiss is not at fault for the goal conceded.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Was not yet fit enough to make the squad against Bremen after his muscle injury.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Bremen lose 3-1 in Cologne and slip to 15th place in the table. Schmidt is substituted after 79 minutes and can no longer have much influence on the game.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Played through in the 2:1 win in Wolfsburg and was cautioned after 67 minutes.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz suffered a setback after a long time. Widmer was only substituted after 68 minutes in the 1-0 defeat against Freiburg and was unable to change the result. Widmer is likely to play an important role again on Thursday: The second leg of their Conference League quarter-final against Strasbourg. The Germans won the first leg 2:0.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi plays in the win in Mainz, but there are concerns about the Swiss midfielder practically at the end of the game. Manzambi tries to play for time at the corner flag, is hit and writhes in pain on the ground as a result. As a result, he had to be supported by two supporters and limped into the dressing room.

Zoff unter Teamkollegen! Das sah gar nicht gut aus für Manzambi. 🤕



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At least coach Julian Schuster gave the all-clear at the post-match press conference: "He said straight away that it was a knock. That's why we're very confident. At first glance, it looks like he was lucky."

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus was given another start for Freiburg against Mainz. He was yellow-carded for a foul in the 33rd minute and was replaced by Lienhart at half-time. Freiburg continue their campaign on Thursday. In the Europa League, the Breisgauers travel to Celta Vigo with a 3-0 cushion from the first leg.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Seems to have definitely found his new position at Augsburg. Against Hoffenheim, Rieder was once again given the chance to play in a double-six and did a great job in the 2-2 draw.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

As always in the starting line-up against Hoffenheim and cautioned after just 24 minutes. Blameless for the goals conceded.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

The captain played in the 1:0 win against Tottenham. The win puts Sunderland back in the European places and things are getting worse for Tottenham: the north Londoners have now slipped to a relegation place.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Still missing through injury.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Plays with Leeds today away against Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Substituted in the 89th minute of the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa and therefore, self-explanatorily, had no influence on the game. The second leg of the Europa League tie against Porto is scheduled for Thursday - the first leg was a 1-1 draw in Portugal.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Still out after tearing his cruciate ligament.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Conceded three goals with Inter in Como, none of which were the goalkeeper's fault. But because his team-mates score four goals, Inter take the next big step towards the championship title.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji is also not involved in the three goals conceded, but he excels offensively. At 4:2, he laid the ball off for Dumfries.

Bologna Remo Freuler

The captain scores the important 1:0 in the 2:0 home win against Lecce with his head after a clearance.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Plays 74 minutes in attacking midfield against Lecce. Had a dangerous shot from distance just before the break, but otherwise made no decisive impact.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is injured.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Milan are already 2-0 down at half-time against Udinese. Athekame has to stay in the dressing room and is replaced by striker Niclas Füllkrug. However, things didn't get any better for Milan and the Rossoneri ended up losing 3-0.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Comes on for Milan in the 72nd minute for Luka Modric. By then it was already 3-0 - Jashari could do nothing to change the result.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa lose 3-0 at Roma, with Aebischer once again playing in central midfield. The loan player returns to Bologna in the summer, Pisa are bottom of the table and will most likely be relegated.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Still absent through injury with ankle problems.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Parma fight for a 1-1 draw against second-placed Napoli. Britschgi stews on the bench for 90 minutes.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Sassuolo missed the 2-1 defeat in Genoa through injury.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

On the bench for 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Osasuna. The Europa League quarter-final second leg against Braga is scheduled for Thursday. Rodriguez played in the first leg in Portugal, which ended 1-1.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Valencia lost 1-0 at relegation candidates Elche. In the first half, Cömert almost gave them the lead with a shot from 40 meters. In the 72nd minute, Cömert was lying on the ground and indicated that he would like to be substituted. Elche promptly struck just at that moment - and Cömert had to come off injured.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic plays through against Elche, has one or two good actions, but can't score anything in the end.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla beat the favorites Atlético Madrid 2-1. Djibril Sow was substituted after 70 minutes and helped to save the lead over time.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas also played a key role in Sevilla's 2-1 half-time lead. Shortly before the break, the winger hit a perfect corner to captain Nemanja Gudelj, who headed in for the final score.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Once again only a substitute in the 4-1 defeat against Paris FC.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

The captain also played in the 4-1 defeat against Paris and, like the whole team, experienced an evening to forget.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Played around 73 minutes in the 2-1 home win against Angers, but was not involved in the goals. The win moved Rennes up to 6th place in Ligue 1 at the expense of Monaco.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Lost 2-0 with Lorient at Lyon, but was absolutely powerless to prevent the goals.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Misses out with a knee injury.