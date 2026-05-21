After the 3-0 defeat in the Europa League final, Johan Manzambi is disappointed but still proud of Freiburg's season. And in the blue Sport studio, there's plenty of praise for the Swiss despite the defeat.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you SC Freiburg lose the Europa League final against Aston Villa 3-0.

Johan Manzambi is disappointed after the game, but says it was a deserved defeat.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old Swiss is proud of SC Freiburg's European Cup season. Show more

This was not how SC Freiburg had imagined their first European final. The Breisgau team lost the final against Aston Villa 3:0 and returned empty-handed from Istanbul.

Swiss shooting star Johan Manzambi played through and was disappointed in an interview after the game: "I'm sad and disappointed. We could have done better." For the 20-year-old, one thing is clear: "If we're honest, they were simply better than us today. The 3:0 is clear."

Nevertheless, the Swiss is proud of Freiburg's European Cup season: "Nobody thought we'd get this far. I'm proud of our team and the whole club. I hope that the fans are proud of us too."

Manzambi joins the ranks of big Swiss names who have already played a final on the European stage. "I hope I can win my next final," said the Geneva native.

"The best player from Fribourg"

In the blue Sport studio, there was plenty of praise for Manzambi despite the defeat. Expert Michael Lang says: "For me, he was Freiburg's most conspicuous player. Extremely hard-working, the linchpin of the attacking play." And U21 national team coach Alex Frei also confirms: "He was always involved in actions where you could see his potential. For me, he was clearly Freiburg's best player."

There is not much time for the youngster to recover. The next highlight is already on the horizon: He will travel with the Swiss national team to the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.