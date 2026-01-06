Johan Manzambi is one of the shooting stars of this Bundesliga season. Keystone

Johan Manzambi is another Swiss player to make it into the Bundesliga first-round rankings published by "Kicker". The national team player has what it takes to be SC Freiburg's next million-selling player, writes the specialist magazine.

Jan Arnet

The German football magazine "Kicker " has published its winter rankings, which are based on performances in the first half of the 2025/26 season. After the goalkeepers and defenders were assessed first - with Gregor Kobel (goalkeeper, ranked first) and Joël Schmied (defender, ranked 16th) in the ranking - the defensive midfielders followed.

And here, too, a Swiss player makes it into the ranking. Behind the top trio in the "international class" category - Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Aleix Garcia (Leverkusen) and Felix Nmecha (Dortmund) - Johan Manzambi is listed in 8th place in the "national class" category.

"After this first half of the season, it's safe to say that Johan Manzambi has what it takes to become SC Freiburg's next million-selling player," writes the German football magazine "Kicker". "Four goals and six assists across all competitions at the club and three goals for the Swiss senior national team, in which he is mostly still a substitute, speak for themselves." In fact, the 20-year-old has also been linked with top clubs such as Napoli and Leverkusen.

Avdullahu impresses at Hoffenheim

Ex-FCB professional Leon Avdullahu, who opted for the Kosovan national team and against Switzerland in the fall, also makes it into the ranking in 11th place. "Signed as a central striker, Leon Avdullahu closes the spaces at Hoffenheim as instructed," the trade magazine writes. "At the start of the season, he sometimes switched off too early in defense, but the 21-year-old has quickly overcome this problem. Offensively, Avdullahu hardly makes an appearance."