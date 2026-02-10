Vincenzo Grifo and his Freiburg team reach the cup semi-finals. Picture: Keystone

Freiburg follow Leverkusen and Stuttgart into the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. The team with Swiss players Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus beat second division side Hertha Berlin on penalties.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a goalless 90 minutes, Freiburg took the lead in extra time through Japan's Yuito Suzuki after a mistake in the Berlin defense. The underdogs equalized before the break thanks to a shot from just under 20 metres by Fabian Reese.

In the penalty shoot-out, all Freiburg players scored apart from Manzambi, who came on as a substitute in the final quarter of an hour, while two players from the lower-ranked team were denied by Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Müller.

Bayern Munich and Leipzig will decide the last semi-finalist among themselves on Wednesday.