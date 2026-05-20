Johan Manzambi's career is going from strength to strength. Ahead of the Europa League final with Freiburg, the Swiss national team player talks to blue Sport about his favorite position, Real Madrid rumors and his market value.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Johan Manzambi is in the Europa League final with Freiburg against Aston Villa and has developed from talent to key player and international in a short space of time.

The 20-year-old from Geneva remains calm despite Real Madrid rumors and an alleged 50 million price tag. His focus, he says, is on improving every day and performing well.

Manzambi feels comfortable in almost all positions. At the club he plays more often in the center, in the national team more on the wing. Show more

SC Freiburg is on a high: the Breisgauers finished 7th in the Bundesliga - and the historic European Cup coup was even more celebrated. Freiburg reached the Europa League final for the first time in the club's history.

With a win against Aston Villa, Julian Schuster's team would even qualify for the Champions League. Swiss international Johan Manzambi, who has matured into a key player at the Bundesliga club in a very short space of time, is right in the middle of it all. He is naturally aware of the euphoria surrounding his employer, although he would rather be at home than out and about.

"I can sense that the fans are very happy. We're also very proud of ourselves," says Manzambi in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "There's a special atmosphere."

Freiburg also have Manzambi to thank for their place in the final, as he scored a wonderful shot to make it 2-0 against Braga.

"It was a very important goal, but not my best," said the Geneva native, who transferred from Servette Juniors to the Bundesliga club's youth academy in 2023 at the age of 17.

According to Manzambi, the best goal of his young career came against Bayern. In the end, SC Freiburg lost 3-2 to the star ensemble, but the Swiss showed that he can keep up with the big boys.

Happy about Schweinsteiger's praise

He already has a big advocate in Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger. The 2014 world champion recently showered Manzambi with praise in his role as an expert.

"That means a lot to me. I used to watch him as a child - that makes me very, very happy," said the ten-time international. In the national team, he particularly remembers his goal against Sweden, when he scored as a substitute in front of a home crowd in Geneva. "In front of my family, in my city, for my country - that was really nice," he says proudly.

His sporting development also had an impact on his personality. A year ago, he was still "a different person". Now he is much more "open" and also has a "different relationship" with the fans. Manzambi explains that he has to be a role model every day due to his increased popularity.

His great performances have also rapidly increased his market value. Media reports are talking about 50 million euros if an interested club wants to release him from his contract in Freiburg, which runs until 2030.

Manzambi "doesn't care" about the crazy sums surrounding him. His focus is on the pitch: "I want to get better every day and hope that I can perform well in every game."

Different role with Yakin than at the club

He does not yet know whether he will seek a transfer in the summer. He will have to discuss it with his family, advisor and the club. "Let's see what I do - I hope we make a good decision," Manzambi sums up.

The 20-year-old cannot yet say whether he would prefer to take an intermediate step or sign for a top club straight away. "Maybe I'll stay here, I honestly don't know yet," says Manzambi.

Real Madrid are said to be among the clubs tempting the Swiss. Can he imagine a move to the Whites? "I've heard that too, but I don't know whether it's true or not," he laughingly comments on the rumor.

While the midfield engine at the club is often allowed to play in the center, national team coach Murat Yakin sees him more on the side. "He prefers me offensively," says Manzambi and continues: "I'm ready - whether on the wing, the ten or eight position ... I can even play on the nine," lists the all-purpose weapon of the national team.

No wonder he doesn't have a favorite position: "It depends on what the system is." He feels good anywhere. "Even as a six," explains Manzambi.

Before the World Cup adventure with the national team, the European Cup final in Istanbul awaits on Wednesday. Does he think Premier League side Aston Villa are the favorites? "They're in the final, so they're a good team - but we're there too," Manzambi emphasizes, adding: "I hope we win the trophy now."