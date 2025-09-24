FC Basel face Freiburg on the first matchday of the Europa League. Johan Manzambi, a Swiss national team player, also plays for FCB's opponents. blue Sport visited the 19-year-old high-flyer.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the first round of the Europa League, FC Basel face SC Freiburg away from home.

One of FCB's opponents is particularly interesting from a Swiss perspective: 19-year-old national team player Johan Manzambi.

blue Sport met the youngster and spoke to him about his career, his family and Swiss football legend Xherdan Shaqiri. Show more

The international derby between SC Freiburg and FC Basel in the Europa League. The cities are less than an hour's drive apart, but are separated by the German-Swiss border.

Basel will visit Freiburg's Europa Park Stadium today, Wednesday, where they will also face a Swiss high-flyer: Johan Manzambi. The 19-year-old has become a regular in Freiburg this year and has even been called up for the national team by Murat Yakin. blue Sport met the midfielder in Freiburg.

Just how popular Manzambi has become in Germany can be seen immediately after the public training session, where the youngster is a popular subject for selfies with the fans and signs countless autographs. Freiburg supporters rave about the Swiss and even draw comparisons to Paul Pogba, while his teammates describe him as carefree, self-confident and down-to-earth. They believe the Geneva-born player has a great career ahead of him.

"Shaqiri is a legend in Switzerland"

Johan Manzambi's football career began in Geneva. He initially wanted to play in goal, but his father and brother were against it because he simply had too much talent as an outfield player. When Johan played for Servette U18, he moved to the youth team at SC Freiburg. Although they recognized his talent in Geneva, they didn't have enough patience: "I was very small, I grew up too late. I went through a phase where it was a bit difficult for me." His family were also convinced that the move to Freiburg was the right one.

And indeed, Manzambi developed magnificently in Freiburg, making his big breakthrough in April 2025 when he scored the winning goal late on against Gladbach: "The most important moment in my career," says Manzambi. Ever since he scored that goal, he has been a little more important to the fans.

Manzambi went on to become a regular and impressed so much at the end of the season that he was even called up by Murat Yakin for the trip to the USA in the summer. The Romand also shone there, scoring a goal and setting up another in his first national team game from the start.

Manzambi has been indispensable so far in the current Bundesliga season and now faces a double debut. Against Basel, he will be playing for the first time against a Swiss professional team and also for the first time in the European Cup.

The fact that it's against Basel of all teams is something special for the teenager: "When I was a kid, I wanted to play with Shaqiri. He's a legend in Switzerland. It's nice that I can play against him now."

It remains to be seen which position Manzambi will play in. He is flexible in midfield and explains: "I feel most comfortable at number 8, but in Freiburg we play without an 8. That's why it doesn't matter to me whether I play at 6 or 10. If I play, I'm just happy."

