Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

For a long time, it looked like BVB would draw in Stuttgart. But Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt scored in stoppage time to give Dortmund victory. Gregor Kobel played a big part in the three points with a couple of strong saves. He keeps a clean sheet for the 13th time this season.

HSV Miro Muheim

Started as usual as captain in left midfield. Muheim will look back on his HSV's 1:1 draw with Augsburg with mixed feelings. In the 60th minute, he was at the origin of Hamburg's equalizer through Ransford Königsdörffer. Less than four minutes later, he was sent off for an emergency brake against ex-Basel player Anton Kade.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Makes his comeback after an injury break. Away at Gladbach, it's enough for the last 40 minutes. Like the entire Heidenheim defense, he doesn't look good in the 2-2 draw with the home side. The result remains the same and Heidenheim remain bottom of the Bundesliga, five points behind Wolfsburg.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Watching the wild 6:3 home win against Wolfsburg from the bench.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Plays through in central defense as usual and does not concede any goals in the 2-2 draw against Heidenheim. Sees yellow in the 81st minute.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Still missing with a muscle injury.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Bremen lose 2-1 at home to Leipzig - Schmidt watches on for 90 minutes.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

After Burkardt (66') and Kalimunedo (69') scored twice, it looked like a comfortable Frankfurt win against 1. FC Köln. However, the visitors came back into the game one minute after going 2-0 down and equalized in the 80th minute to make the final score 2-2. Amena played 90 minutes and was not to blame for the goals conceded.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz are still on the upswing under Urs Fischer and celebrated their third win in a row with a 2-1 victory at Hoffenheim. Widmer is set as usual as captain, but still has to come off at the break. He will probably be rested for the Conference League quarter-final against Strasbourg next Thursday (at 9.00 pm on blue Sport).

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Played through midfield in the 1-1 draw against HSV and was at the origin of Augsburg's opening goal through Arthur Chaves with his free kick from halfway. Is cautioned in the 60th minute.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Is on the pitch for 90 minutes against HSV. When conceding the goal, he stands too far away from his opponent and is unable to prevent the shot from the edge of the box. Gets a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Watches the late 2-0 home defeat against BVB from the bench.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Started against Bayern and crowned his strong performance with a dream goal to make it 1:0. 45 seconds after the break, he simply fired a shot from the edge of the box into the right-hand corner that Manuel Neuer couldn't keep out. Manzambi witnessed Munich's crazy turnaround in the closing stages from the bench. He was substituted in the 79th minute with the score at 2:0 for Freiburg. Bayern win the game 3:2 in the end.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

For once, he only comes on for the final few minutes and is supposed to help save the narrow one-goal lead over time - which goes badly wrong. First Freiburg conceded the equalizer in the 92nd minute and in the 99th minute Ogbus allowed Alphonso Davies to escape behind him, who played the decisive pass to match-winner Lennart Karl.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

It's Cup weekend in England and Sunderland have already been knocked out. Granit Xhaka and Co. continue their league campaign on April 12 at home against Tottenham.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle are also out of the FA Cup and will play at Crystal Palace next Sunday. Schär will miss the game due to his broken ankle.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Plays from the start in the FA Cup against West Ham. Provides Ao Tanaka with the assist for the opening goal in the 1st half and is substituted for ex-FCZ player Willy Gnonto in the 70th minute. Leeds make it 2-0 shortly afterwards and concede two more goals in stoppage time. In the end, however, Leeds prevailed in the penalty shoot-out and progressed to the semi-finals.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Nottingham were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wrexham in the third round. Dan Ndoye is next in action on Thursday in the Europa League quarter-final against Porto (9pm on blue Sport).

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Is still out after tearing his cruciate ligament.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

After three consecutive games without a win, Inter returned to winning ways against Roma. The Serie A leaders won 5:2. Yann Sommer was powerless in goal for the two goals conceded. Shortly before conceding the first goal, he pulled off a monster save.

Yann Sommer, What in the Harry Potter is that save man pic.twitter.com/doeSGDjlsK — Kobi (@UtdKobi) April 5, 2026

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji is also not at fault for the two goals conceded against Roma.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Played in midfield in Bologna's 2-1 win away at Cremonese. No positive or negative impact.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Played behind the leaders in midfield until the 79th minute before giving way to Lewis Ferguson, who was sent off with a yellow card in stoppage time. Bologna continue their Europa League campaign next Thursday against Aston Villa.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is missing through injury.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Milan do not play until Monday evening against Napoli.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Milan will play Napoli on Monday evening.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Cautioned after just 14 minutes in their 1-0 defeat at home to Torino. With seven rounds to go, bottom-placed Pisa are already nine points behind a non-relegation place.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Missed the game against Torino through injury with ankle problems.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Was substituted in stoppage time in the 1-1 draw against Lazio. Played conspicuously in midfield but was unable to make a decisive impact.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Plays through in the left couloir and scores the equalizer shortly after the break with a low shot from the edge of the box into the right corner. It was his first Serie A goal. In the end, Sassuolo win 2-1 against Cagliari.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Watches on from the bench for 90 minutes of the draw against Espanyol. Rodriguez will then be needed in the Europa League quarter-final against Braga on Wednesday.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Played in the 3-2 home defeat against Celta. Like the entire defense, does not cut a particularly good figure when conceding goals.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Returns after his injury and plays the last half hour against Celta. Has good actions, but can no longer prevent the defeat.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Started at right-back against Real Oviedo. But Sevilla fall behind at half-time and Sow has to stay in the dressing room. However, the result remains the same.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas also starts against Oviedo. He only comes off after 80 minutes - but not by choice. The Swiss was substituted injured and then treated on the bench with ice. Spanish media fear a thigh strain.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Only a substitute in the 2:1 win against Marseille.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

The captain also plays the full 90 minutes against Marseille. However, the central defender does not cut a good figure when he concedes the goal after 85 minutes. Nevertheless, it was enough to win the direct duel and that was important. Monaco are now level on points with Marseille (4th place) and can once again hope to qualify for the Champions League.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Embolo played in the 4:3 away win at Brest and scored the goal that made it 3:2 in the meantime. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

In the 1-1 draw against Paris FC, he has to take responsibility for the equalizer. A cross close to goal is half-cleared by the keeper and the ball somehow ends up in the net.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Is not in the squad against Auxerre and misses the 1-1 draw.