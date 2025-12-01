Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund win the chasing duel in Leverkusen 2:1. Kobel is there when he's needed - he's powerless against the goal.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez was recently ruled out with adductor problems and now a thigh injury prevents him from playing. Without him, Stuttgart lost 2-1 away to HSV.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

After his lengthy foot injury, he is still waiting to make his first appearance of the season for the Stuttgart professionals.

HSV Miro Muheim

HSV's dry spell is over. Hamburg win for the first time since October 5. The 2:1 winning goal against Stuttgart in the last minute while short-handed. Muheim plays through on the left wing.

HSV Silvan Hefti

The player from St.Gallen is still missing from the promoted team's squad.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied suffered a thigh injury in the previous week and will miss the game against Werder Bremen, which ended 1-1.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt will not play for Bremen.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda does not play in the 1:1 draw against Wolfsburg.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

After three wins in a row recently, Gladbach once again had to settle for a point. But because their opponents are RB Leipzig and are second in the table, that is still respectable. Elvedi once again impressed with an impeccable defensive performance. Borussia have conceded just one goal in their last four games - thanks in part to Elvedi.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

He is currently out with adductor problems.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz are without a chance in Freiburg and lose 4-0, with Widmer sitting on the bench for 90 minutes.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi continues to impress for Freiburg. After scoring against Bayern Munich the previous week, he followed up with another goal against Mainz. From around 13 meters, he leaves the Mainz goalkeeper no chance of defending. The international youngster even scored a second goal, but the VAR ruled it out for offside.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The U21 international still has to wait for his first professional appearance of the season.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger is back in the Augsburg starting eleven for the first time since September 27. However, he was unable to take advantage of the opportunity. FCA went down 3-0 at Hoffenheim - and Zesiger also scored an own goal. After a cross, he is shot down by a team-mate.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Augsburg are weak at the back and not much is happening up front either. Rieder is allowed to play through, but is unlucky.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

Unimpressed by their defeat against Fulham the previous week, Sunderland are back to their best. After trailing 2-0 against Bournemouth, the newly promoted side won 3-2, with Xhaka providing the assist for the equalizer.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle beat Everton 4-1 away from home, with Schär only coming on a few minutes before the final whistle.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Okafor sits on the bench against Manchester City and is only substituted in the 82nd minute with the score at 2-2. He did not score the winning goal - Phil Foden scored it on the other side.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Nottingham have been strong of late under new manager Sean Dyche, but once again came away losers on Sunday. Ndoye was substituted at the break in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni will be out for a while with his knee injury.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Last week, Sommer came under fire after the derby defeat. The 2-0 win against Pisa was a real relief - even if Sommer had little to do.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji also did a decent job without attracting much attention.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Aebischer plays in central midfield for Pisa.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon misses the game against Inter with an ankle injury.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

He still has to wait for his first appearance after recovering from a fractured fibula. Jashari was in the Milan squad for the 1-0 win over Lazio Rome, but did not make the starting line-up.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Calf problems prevent the youngster from playing against Lazio.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

In the 2-1 win against Hellas Verona, Siegrist makes his usual appearance on the substitutes' bench.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna play against Cremonese on Monday. Freuler is not yet fit after breaking his collarbone.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Fiorentina are still waiting for their first win of the season. The game against Atalanta was lost 2-0. Sohm is on the pitch for 78 minutes.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

The 19-year-old is allowed to play against Udinese, Parma lose 2-0.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Derby win for Rodriguez! Betis beat Sevilla FC 2-0, with the left-back only coming on as a substitute in the final minutes.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow starts for Sevilla and is substituted after 70 minutes.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is out with a thigh injury.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic has not played since September 23. Will he finally get a chance on Monday? Then Valencia play against Rayo Vallecano.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Valencia play at Rayo Vallecano on Monday evening.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn has lost his starting place and will be on the substitutes' bench against PSG.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Monaco win the top game against the French treble winners 1-0. Zakaria is not involved - he is suspended after being sent off the previous week.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

Embolo had temporarily lost his starting place, but against Metz the international striker was once again allowed to start. He played through and provided the assist for the winning 1:0, latching onto the ball with his chest in the usual Embolo manner and laying it off to his team-mate.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille concede a 2:2 equalizer against Toulouse in stoppage time. Bitter, because OM could have taken the lead in the table with a win. Garcia sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

He was substituted in the 80th minute against Lille with the score at 0-0 - and had to watch the visitors score the winning goal shortly before the end while short-handed.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Mvogo still has to wait for his first clean sheet of the season. But that won't matter to him, as Lorient beat Nice 3:1. In the second half, Mvogo saved his team from conceding a goal with a brilliant save.