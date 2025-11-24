  1. Residential Customers
Mercenary check Manzambi scores against Bayern, Embolo against his former club - and Zakaria is sent off

Patrick Lämmle

24.11.2025

Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

24.11.2025, 15:30

24.11.2025, 15:46

Germany

 

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel

Just like before the international break against Hamburg, Dortmund couldn't manage more than a draw against Stuttgart. Kobel was beaten three times by Deniz Undav. For the first goal conceded, he rushed out of goal after a high ball, but then moved back again - probably a mistake, as he was unable to react after Undav's finish. Kobel was powerless for the other goals conceded.

 

Stuttgart

Luca Jaquez

He had to withdraw from the national team squad due to adductor problems and it will also be too early for him to play against BVB. He is not in the VfB squad.

 

Stuttgart

Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is on his way back after a lengthy foot injury, but still has to wait for his first professional appearance of the season.

 

1st FC Cologne

Joël Schmied

A ravenous Saturday evening for Schmied against Frankfurt: First he fails to clear the ball before conceding the goal to make it 2-1, then a little later he is too far away from Jonathan Burkardt, who makes it 3-1 for Eintracht. Schmied is also injured during this action and as he receives treatment, Frankfurt increase the score to 4:1. Schmied is substituted and Cologne's comeback comes too late - in the end, Frankfurt win 4:3.

 

Frankfurt

Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is substituted in stoppage time and helps to secure the lead.

 

Gladbach

Nico Elvedi

Third win in a row for Gladbach! After the 3:0 in Heidenheim, the foals make a leap out of the table cellar. Elvedi not only does a good job in defense, but also scores the penalty to make it 1:0.

 

Gladbach

Jonas Omlin

There is still no way through for him against regular goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas. Omlin will be out against Heidenheim anyway due to adductor problems.

 

Mainz 05

Silvan Widmer

He was allowed to start for the fourth time in a row against Hoffenheim. However, Widmer was substituted at the break with a yellow card - with the score at 0:1 from Mainz's point of view. His colleagues managed to equalize in the second half and earn a point.

 

Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger

After missing out three times in a row, Zesiger is allowed to play in the final minutes against HSV. The defensive tower helps to keep the 1:0 lead over time.

 

Augsburg

Fabian Rieder

He supposedly gives Augsburg the lead after eight minutes, but is just offside - the goal doesn't count. Rieder is also conspicuous afterwards, but the winning 1:0 for Augsburg is scored by someone else: ex-FCB professional Anton Kade.

 

HSV

Miro Muheim

Muheim plays the full distance as usual, but cannot prevent the 1-0 defeat.

 

HSV

Silvan Hefti

The St.Gallen native is still missing from the promoted team's squad.

 

Werder Bremen

Isaac Schmidt

Bremen lose 0:2 in Leipzig and Schmidt does not play.

 

Freiburg

Johan Manzambi

Freiburg shocked Bayern Munich in the opening stages and led 2-0 after 17 minutes - thanks in part to Manzambi, who headed in the visitors' second goal from a corner. However, Bayern then turned up the heat and won 6:2 in the end, with Manzambi calling it a day after 63 minutes.

 

Freiburg

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus played the full distance twice in the U21 national team. He still has to wait for his first appearance of the season for the Freiburg professionals.

England

 

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka

After four games without defeat recently, Sunderland are once again the losers. Xhaka and Co. lost 1-0 at Fulham.

 

Newcastle

Fabian Schär

A big win for Fabian Schär and Newcastle: The Magpies beat Manchester City 2-1. Schär had top striker Erling Haaland under control for long stretches and shone with one or two strong defensive actions.

 

Leeds United

Noah Okafor

Regular starter Okafor played 80 minutes against Aston Villa, but was unable to prevent the 2-1 defeat.

"It makes me sad"Okafor is severely disappointed with national team coach Yakin and the SFA

 

Nottingham Forest

Dan Ndoye

Nottingham pull off the surprise at Anfield Road - Ndoye and Co. beat Liverpool 3-0 away from home. Ndoye is not involved in the goals, but still plays a very strong game.

 

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is still out with his injury.

Italy

 

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer

Inter lose the derby against AC Milan 1-0. Sommer cannot be absolved of any blame for the goal conceded. After Alexis Saelemaekers' long-range shot, he deflected the ball straight into the path of Christian Pulisic, who slotted the ball home with ease.

 

Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji

Akanji doesn't look too good when he concedes the goal either. After the rebound, he fails to keep up with Pulisic and is too late. Otherwise, the national team defender plays solidly.

 

AC Milan

Ardon Jashari

He still has to wait for his first appearance after recovering from a fractured fibula. Jashari is in the Milan squad for the derby, but doesn't get a chance.

 

AC Milan

Zachary Athekame

The youngster misses the game against Inter with a calf problem. Milan move up to second place with the win.

 

Genoa

Benjamin Siegrist

In the 3-3 draw against Cagliari, Siegrist is on the substitutes' bench as usual.

 

Pisa

Michel Aebischer

Pisa play against Sassuolo on Monday evening.

 

Pisa

Daniel Denoon

Pisa play against Sassuolo on Monday evening. During the week, the defender made headlines off the pitch. The Bülach district court found Denoon guilty of commercial fraud. He defrauded the online retailer Galaxus of over 70,000 francs with a parcel trick.

Package trick. Court in Bülach convicts ex-FCZ player Denoon of fraud

Package trickCourt in Bülach convicts ex-FCZ player Denoon of fraud

 

Bologna

Remo Freuler

Freuler missed the last World Cup qualifying matches for the national team due to a broken collarbone, and the midfielder is not yet fit to play for the club either. Without Freuler, Bologna won 3-0 at Udinese.

 

Fiorentina

Simon Sohm

Fiorentina still have to wait for their first win of the season, but at least they drew 1-1 against Juventus. Sohm was inconspicuous for an hour before being substituted.

 

Parma

Sascha Britschgi

Parma's second win of the season: Sascha Britschgi's team beat Hellas Verona 2-1. The Swiss player was yellow-carded for a foul and substituted after 76 minutes.

Spain

 

Betis Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis draw 1-1 against Girona, Rodriguez sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

 

Sevilla

Djibril Sow

Sevilla play Espanyol Barcelona on Monday evening.

 

Sevilla

Ruben Vargas

Sevilla play Espanyol Barcelona on Monday evening.

 

Valencia

Filip Ugrinic

After recovering from a knee injury, Ugrinic is back in the Valencia squad for the 1-0 win against Levante. However, he will not play.

 

Valencia

Eray Cömert

Cömert is missing from the squad.

France

 

AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn

After two defeats in a row, Köhn has to take a seat on the bench - the recovered Lukas Hradecky moves into goal. Monaco went down 4-1 against Rennes and Hradecky did not look good when conceding two goals, so Köhn could be back in action this week in the Champions League. Monaco play away against Pafos on Wednesday (18:45, live on blue Sport)

 

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria

Zakaria is back in the starting eleven for the first time since September 13 after recovering from an adductor injury - and is shown a straight red card after 65 minutes following a hard foul.

 

Stade Rennes

Breel Embolo

Embolo, who moved to Rennes from Monaco in the summer, put in a strong performance in the 4-1 win against his former club. He set up the first goal and scored the interim 3:0 himself with a header. It was the third time this season that he had played.

 

Marseille

Ulisses Garcia

Garcia does not play in Marseille's 5-1 win over Nice.

 

Le Havre

Felix Mambimbi

Le Havre lost 3-0 to PSG, with Manzambi making a brief six-minute appearance.

 

Lorient

Yvon Mvogo

Lorient drew 1-1 with Nantes and Mvogo conceded a goal.

