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Legendary photo emerges Manzambi: "Senderos helps me to become even better"

Jan Arnet

6.6.2026

Philippe Senderos and Johan Manzambi once took a photo together. So far, so unspectacular. However, Manzambi was still a youngster back then. Now the Freiburg professional likes to get advice from the former Arsenal defender.

06.06.2026, 14:22

It was in a parking lot in Geneva in the mid-2000s: Philippe Senderos, then a defender at Arsenal London, was carrying a boy in his arms. Little did he know at the time that the youngster would one day launch a great career of his own - it was Johan Manzambi.

Philippe Senderos with Johan Manzambi.
Philippe Senderos with Johan Manzambi.
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"This picture was taken in the parking lot of the Servette academy, where I was visiting. I think his mother took the photo - and then he sent it to me a few years ago," said Senderos in November 2025 when blue Sport asked him about the legendary photo. "Johan is a super kid, with a super character."

Constantly in contact

Senderos was head of sport at Servette when Manzambi joined the Geneva academy a few years ago. "I'm very proud when I watch you play. All the best, I'm always behind you," said Senderos, addressing the 20-year-old directly.

Do you recognize the then 2-year-old?. Here Senderos has a Nati star on his arm

Do you recognize the then 2-year-old?Here Senderos has a Nati star on his arm

During a visit to blue Sport in Freiburg, Manzambi replied: "Of course it makes me happy to hear that. He saw my development when I was at Servette. I really hope I can continue like this." They have a good relationship and are always in contact. "He wants me to get even better. I can always write to him and he helps me to improve. That makes me very happy."

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