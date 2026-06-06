Philippe Senderos and Johan Manzambi once took a photo together. So far, so unspectacular. However, Manzambi was still a youngster back then. Now the Freiburg professional likes to get advice from the former Arsenal defender.

Jan Arnet

It was in a parking lot in Geneva in the mid-2000s: Philippe Senderos, then a defender at Arsenal London, was carrying a boy in his arms. Little did he know at the time that the youngster would one day launch a great career of his own - it was Johan Manzambi.

Philippe Senderos with Johan Manzambi. zVg

"This picture was taken in the parking lot of the Servette academy, where I was visiting. I think his mother took the photo - and then he sent it to me a few years ago," said Senderos in November 2025 when blue Sport asked him about the legendary photo. "Johan is a super kid, with a super character."

Constantly in contact

Senderos was head of sport at Servette when Manzambi joined the Geneva academy a few years ago. "I'm very proud when I watch you play. All the best, I'm always behind you," said Senderos, addressing the 20-year-old directly.

During a visit to blue Sport in Freiburg, Manzambi replied: "Of course it makes me happy to hear that. He saw my development when I was at Servette. I really hope I can continue like this." They have a good relationship and are always in contact. "He wants me to get even better. I can always write to him and he helps me to improve. That makes me very happy."