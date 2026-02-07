Johan Manzambi is sent off against Werder Bremen. KEYSTONE

Dortmund close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga to three points. BVB win 2:1 in Wolfsburg, Urs Fischer's Mainz also win, Manzambi sees red in Freiburg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Serhou Guirassy secured Dortmund's fifth win in a row with a 2-1 victory in the 87th minute. Prior to that, the team led by Swiss international keeper Gregor Kobel had had to surrender a 1-0 lead at the break. Greece's Konstantinos Koulierakis scored a few minutes after the restart after an assist from Christian Eriksen and initiated a strong phase for the hosts, but they were not rewarded with another goal.

Dortmund, who had taken the lead for the first time shortly before the break through a Julian Brandt header, look ahead to Munich on Sunday, where FC Bayern will face Hoffenheim. The Bundesliga's third-placed team have not lost for two months and have won 19 of a possible 21 points. Munich recently picked up just one point from two games and made the championship exciting again with their slump.

For Johan Manzambi, the home game with Freiburg against Werder Bremen ended shortly after the break. The Geneva playmaker was shown his second red card of the season for an uncontrolled tackle in the 52nd minute. Manzambi had already been sent off in the 3rd round against Stuttgart. With ten men, Freiburg successfully defended the 1:0 lead they had built up in the opening quarter of an hour. Manzambi was involved in Jan-Niklas Beste's goal by winning the ball.

Urs Fischer also celebrated a victory. The Zurich coach led Mainz 05 out of the relegation zone for the first time since taking over exactly two months ago thanks to a 2-0 home win against Augsburg. Two penalties converted by Nadiem Amiri made the difference. The second penalty at the start of the final quarter of an hour was scored by former Basel player Anton Kade. Silvan Widmer played until the 82nd minute for Mainz, while Cédric Zesiger and Fabian Rieder came on as substitutes for Augsburg.