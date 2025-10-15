Johan Manzambi's market value has risen considerably. Keystone

"Transfermarkt" has updated the market values of Bundesliga players. For five Swiss players, the value has been adjusted upwards, for four others the curve is pointing downwards.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The football portal "Transfermarkt" has adjusted the market values of the Bundesliga players.

Of the Swiss players, Johan Manzambi has made the biggest jump with an increase of 7 million euros.

Gregor Kobel has the highest market value of all Swiss players. The number 1 in the Bundesglia is Bayern's Jamal Musiala. Show more

With a market value of 140 million euros, the injured Jamal Musiala is still the sole leader in the Bundesliga. Hot on his heels is team-mate Michael Olise, whose market value was increased from 100 to 130 million in the latest update. The French international moved to Munich from Crystal Palace for €53 million in 2024 and has scored 54 goals in 65 games.

Manzambi makes the biggest leap

And what about the Swiss Bundesliga players? Johan Manzambi stands out in particular, with his market value climbing from 8 to 15 million. The 20-year-old has developed excellently at Freiburg and has already made six international appearances. In the World Cup qualifier against Sweden, he was last substituted shortly before the end and promptly scored to make the final score 2:0. Manzambi celebrated his first international goal in June in a friendly against the USA.

Market values of the Swiss Bundesliga professionals in million euros Gregor Kobel (Dortmund): 40

Johan Manzambi (Freiburg): 15 (+7)

Luca Jaquez (Stuttgart): 10 (+4)

Nico Elvedi (Gladbach): 8

Aurèle Amenda (Frankfurt): 7.5

Cédric Zesiger (Augsburg): 7 (+1.5)

Fabian Rieder (Augsburg): 6 (-1)

Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart): 5

Miro Muheim (HSV): 4 (+1)

Joël Schmied (Cologne): 3.5 (+1.5)

Isaac Schmidt (Werder Bremen): 2,2

Jonas Omlin (Gladbach): 2 (-500,000 thou)

Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05): 1.2 (-300,000 thou)

Silvan Hefti (HSV): 1 (-500,000 thou)

Bruno Ogbus (Freiburg): 1 Show more

Luca Jaquez has also made a big leap. He has recommended himself for the national team with strong performances at Stuttgart and made his debut against Sweden. The 22-year-old's market value is now 10 million, 4 million higher than before.

Gregor Kobel's market value remains unchanged at 40 million - making the BVB goalkeeper the most valuable Swiss player in Germany. The 27-year-old even makes it into the top 11 in the league, as no goalkeeper is valued higher than him.

The losers are Jonas Omlin (Mönchengladbach), Silvan Hefti (HSV) and the two Nati players Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05) and Fabian Rieder (Augsburg).

