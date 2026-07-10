Switzerland will play its World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina early Sunday morning. As was the case against Colombia, the Swiss national team will have to do without Johan Manzambi, as Murat Yakin confirmed at the press conference.

"We tried, but..." Manzambi Will Also Be Unable to Play Against Argentina

“We tried to get him fit, but unfortunately Johann can’t play,” says Murat Yakin just under 33 hours before the match against Argentina in Kansas City. “It’s too soon for him to play; the risk would be far too great. We’ll see how we play tomorrow.”

Johan Manzambi won't be fit in time for the game against Argentina. KEYSTONE

So Switzerland will have to face Lionel Messi and company at this World Cup without its top scorer. Speaking of Messi—how does Yakin plan to stop the man who may be the greatest player of all time? “There are several options. We’ll try to get one right. We have to play as a team,” says the Swiss national team coach. “We have to keep up the pressure.”

Granit Xhaka also wants to keep the ball away from Messi as much as possible. “We’re going to give it our all. If Messi doesn’t have the ball, there’s not much he can do.” The captain is confident that the Swiss national team has a chance against the reigning world champions. “We’re not here just to stand on the field,” said Xhaka. “If we give it our all on the field and play to our full potential, we can give Argentina a run for their money.”

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