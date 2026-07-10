Switzerland will have to play without Johan Manzambi in the World Cup quarterfinal against defending champion Argentina. The knee contusion he suffered in training will prevent him from playing, just as it did in the round of 16 against Colombia.

Johan Manzambi won't be fit in time for the World Cup quarterfinals

Murat Yakin confirmed this at the post-match press conference in Kansas City. “We tried everything,” the national team coach said, “but it just didn’t work out.”

At 3:00 a.m. Swiss time on Sunday morning, the Swiss national team has the chance to reach the semifinals of a World Cup for the first time.