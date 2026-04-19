Johan Manzambi scores his fifth goal of the season Keystone

Johan Manzambi scores his fifth goal of the season in the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old from Geneva scores in SC Freiburg's 2:1 home win against Heidenheim.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A deflected shot from Manzambi after a counter-attack made it 1-0 midway through the first half. Freiburg's victory was secured by Maximilian Eggestein in the 83rd minute after the bottom club had equalized in the meantime.

Alongside Manzambi, Swiss U21 international Bruno Ogbus was also in the starting line-up for the Europa League semi-finalists.