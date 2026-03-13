Freiburg are narrowly beaten 1-0 by Genk in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, with Nati shooting star Johan Manzambi giving the Bundesliga club a supposed lead right at the start of the game.

Tobias Benz

That was bitter: Johan Manzambi gave SC Freiburg the lead in Genk in the 8th minute - but the goal was disallowed due to a close offside position. In the end, the Bundesliga club lost 1-0 away from home.

For Manzambi, it would have been the second Europa League goal of his career. The 20-year-old Nati shooting star had already scored in the league phase against Nice.

However, everything is still wide open for Breisgau after their narrow defeat in Belgium. The decision on the quarter-final ticket will take place next Thursday in Freiburg (live on blue Sport from 18:45).