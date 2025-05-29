  1. Residential Customers
Carer on trial for manslaughter Maradona judge suspended after documentary scandal

SDA

29.5.2025 - 04:54

Football legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60. (archive picture)
Football legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60. (archive picture)
Keystone

A judge in the proceedings surrounding the death of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has been temporarily suspended from her duties due to her involvement in an unauthorized documentary film. The court will decide on the next steps on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2025, 04:54

29.05.2025, 07:42

She has been suspended for 90 days, the Supreme Court of the Province of Buenos Aires announced. It recently became known that the lawyer had filmed a TV documentary about the trial without the permission and knowledge of her colleagues.

A trailer and a draft for the first episode of the documentary appeared in local media. The defendants' lawyers, the joint plaintiffs and the public prosecutor's office then accused the judge of bias, whereupon she withdrew from the proceedings.

Since March, seven of Maradona's doctors and nurses have been on trial for manslaughter in San Isidro, north of Buenos Aires. All of the defendants deny the accusations. If convicted, they face prison sentences of up to 25 years.

Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020 in a private residence at the age of 60. A few weeks earlier, he had undergone brain surgery. According to the investigators, massive mistakes had been made in the home care of the 1986 world champion, who was in serious ill health.

