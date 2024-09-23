Marc-André ter Stegen has to be stretchered off in the game against Villarreal Keystone

Marc-André ter Stegen will be out for months with a serious knee injury. The 32-year-old suffered a "complete tear of the patellar tendon" in his right knee.

SDA

The Catalans, who face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 1, will therefore be without their goalkeeper and captain for a long time.

He also leaves a gap in the German national team, in which ter Stegen was set to play after the retirement of Manuel Neuer. The DFB team will play their next Nations League games on October 11 in Bosnia-Herzegovina and three days later in Munich against the Netherlands.

SDA