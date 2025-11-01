  1. Residential Customers
Belgium Marc Giger scores twice

SDA

1.11.2025 - 18:00

Marc Giger celebrates scoring twice for Union Saint-Gilloise
Keystone

Marc Giger experienced a real rollercoaster ride in Union Saint-Gilloise's 4-1 win over Zulte Waregem. First the Swiss U21 international failed to score from the penalty spot, then he scored twice.

Keystone-SDA

01.11.2025, 18:00

The 21-year-old striker responded immediately to the 43rd-minute penalty. Giger scored shortly before and immediately after the break to celebrate the tenth win for the visitors, who remain top of the table after 13 rounds.

It was the second and third goals of the season for Giger, who made his second consecutive appearance in the starting line-up and was substituted in the 67th minute.

