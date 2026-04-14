Marcel Koller returns to the Super League: The 65-year-old takes over as coach at FC Zurich Keystone

FC Zurich is pulling the ripcord and ending its collaboration with coach Dennis Hediger with immediate effect. Carlos Bernegger will take over on an interim basis, followed by Marcel Koller from June.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FCZ is reacting to the latest sporting developments and is parting ways with head coach Hediger with immediate effect. Hediger took over from the sacked Dutchman Mitchell van der Gaag on an interim basis at the end of October. As the 13-time Swiss champions announced in a press release, Carlos Bernegger will take over as coach of the first team until the end of the current season.

At the same time, FC Zurich, ranked only 10th in the Super League after 19 defeats in 33 league games, is setting the course for the coming season at an early stage. Marcel Koller will take over as coach for the coming season and begin his duties on June 1.

With the former international Koller, FCZ is signing a well-known figure. During his career, the 65-year-old won national titles with St. Gallen, GC and the Cup with Basel. He gained international experience in the Bundesliga with 1. FC Köln and Bochum, among others, and also spent six years as Austria's national coach.