Marcel Koller was unlucky for once in the African Champions League

Zurich coach Marcel Koller fails to reach the semi-finals of the African Champions League with Al Ahly after winning the last two editions with the club from Cairo.

Marcel Koller won the African Champions League with Al Ahly in 2023 and 2024.

The 2025 title will come to nothing after the semi-final defeat to a team from South Africa.

The Egyptians scored an own goal in the final phase of the second leg, which led to the decisive 1:1. Show more

An own goal in the 89th minute to make it 1-1 at home against the Pretoria-based South Africans from Mamelodi Sundowns sealed their exit six days after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Unlike in Europe, South America and Asia, the away goals rule is still in force in Africa.

This is Marcel Koller's first elimination from the African Champions League. In his first two appearances, he led the record winners to titles eleven and twelve. Although Koller has been extremely successful in Cairo since 2022 and has collected eleven titles, there is speculation in the Egyptian media that the 64-year-old could soon be replaced by the German Marco Rose.