Time in Egypt expired: Marcel Koller has been sacked by Al-Ahly Keystone

Egyptian top-flight club Al-Ahly parted ways with coach Marcel Koller on Saturday following their elimination in the semi-finals of the African Champions League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Zurich native had already been under fire for some time; on Friday, Al-Ahly were eliminated as defending champions in Cairo against Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa due to the away goals rule.

When Koller left the pitch after the final whistle, he was pelted with water bottles from the stands. The former coach of St. Gallen, GC, Basel, Bochum, Cologne and the Austrian national team, among others, had led Al-Ahly to several trophies since taking office in 2022, including two Champions League titles and two championships.