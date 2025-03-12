  1. Residential Customers
Scandal in Egypt Marcel Koller's club Al-Ahly faces expulsion from the league

SDA

12.3.2025 - 12:28

After being sacked by FC Basel, Marcel Koller has been extremely successful as coach of Al-Ahly in Cairo for two and a half years.
Keystone

Swiss coach Marcel Koller finds himself in the middle of a scandal in Egypt. His club, Al-Ahly, did not show up for the top-of-the-table clash and the Cairo derby against Zamalek on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

12.03.2025, 12:28

12.03.2025, 12:41

In the afternoon, Al-Ahly announced for the first time that it would not play if the match was not refereed by a foreign team. However, Al-Ahly had previously demanded this from the league. However, the league rejected this demand.

It is unlikely that the case can be resolved amicably, even if there is a certain consensus in the statements. Al-Ahly threatened to withdraw from the league if the match was not postponed - which did not happen. However, the league's rules provide for exclusion from the league in the event of a no-show, as well as compulsory relegation without the possibility of immediate promotion.

Al-Ahly primarily criticizes the chaos in the Egyptian association. The 44-time champions and 12-time winners of the African Champions League are in second place in the current season, three points behind FC Pyramids. Al-Ahly are due to compete in the Club World Cup in the USA this summer. Zamalek, who are expecting a forfeit win against Marcel Koller's team, are seven points behind Al-Ahly - or only four if Tuesday's game is awarded a forfeit win.

