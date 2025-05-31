  1. Residential Customers
Performance unworthy of a final? Marcel Reif criticizes Sommer and Co.: "I'm appalled"

Luca Betschart

31.5.2025

Inter Milan put in a poor performance in the Champions League final against PSG, never got going and had their backs to the wall after just 20 minutes. blue Sport expert Marcel Reif is stunned.

31.05.2025, 22:24

31.05.2025, 23:41

This is certainly not how Inter Milan imagined it. The Italians were overrun from the kick-off by an unleashed PSG in the big final of the premier class and never got going. After just 20 minutes and goals from Hakimi and Doué, Yann Sommer and his team-mates had their backs to the wall.

"Lots of misplaced passes, which you don't see from Inter. Defensively not beyond all doubt either. It's not an Inter performance worthy of a final", analyzed Marco Streller in the blue Sport studio.

Horror evening for Yann Sommer. Inter go down 5-0 to PSG in the Champions League final

Horror evening for Yann SommerInter go down 5-0 to PSG in the Champions League final

Marcel Reif, who witnessed the game up close in the stadium in Munich, is of the same opinion. "I am appalled by a despondent Inter. They made mistakes in every respect," said Reif. Inter were also never able to showcase their key player. "Lautaro Martínez is not a factor at all. I don't know what idea Inter came here with. This first half went according to a perfect Parisian script."

Inter were also unable to respond after the break. On the contrary: After conceding a third goal after just over an hour, the team completely fell apart and ultimately went down 5-0.

