Florian Wirtz's move to Liverpool was a bitter defeat for Bayern Munich on the transfer market. For blue Sport expert Marcel Reif, however, Munich are still an attractive address.

Patrick Lämmle

Oliver Kahn recently emphasized that the Bundesliga has also lost touch in international comparison and has long since lost its reputation and appeal. "The Premier League and La Liga clearly stand out. Everyone knows the stars and teams," said the former world-class goalkeeper, who was also Bayern boss from 2021 to 2023.

The fact that German international Florian Wirtz opted for a move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool FC rather than a future at FC Bayern is not an alarm signal for blue Sport expert Marcel Reif.

"Wirtz either wanted to go to Real Madrid or Bayern or Liverpool. If Bayern want him, then they can pay 125 million. They hesitated a little," he said. Wirtz didn't turn down Munich because Bayern weren't good enough, but he wanted to take the big step out of the German comfort zone, believes Reif.

For him, the German record champions still have enough appeal. "If Bayern really want a player, they have the means."

Videos from the department