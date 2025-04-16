Bayern Munich must make up for the 2-1 deficit from the home game in the quarter-final second leg against Inter Milan. blue Sport expert Marcel Reif answers the most burning questions ahead of the game.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich lose the quarter-final first leg at home to Inter Milan 2-1.

blue Sport expert Marcel Reif answers the most important questions about the game ahead of the second leg in Milan's San Siro.

Among other things, Reif explains that the pressure on Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is even greater because the 2025 Champions League final will take place in Munich. Show more

Marcel Reif on ...

... the Thomas Müller case

«Bayern have not covered themselves in glory with the whole story»

If Vincent Kompany has thoughts like that, then he has missed his job and will soon fail in it. He's far too clever, far too good for that. Thomas Müller is now an FC Bayern player, part of the squad until the end of the season. Now there's an important game coming up and Kompany has only one job, to put together the best possible team.

And from what we've seen, Thomas Müller is among the best possible at the moment. So he'll play, but 10,000 percent of the time he won't, because there was some kind of issue for months and weeks. Bayern didn't cover themselves in glory in the whole affair. And now they need him, quite simply, as a footballer. And he showed that he can do it in the few minutes of the first leg and especially now in the Bundesliga match against Dortmund.

... the criticism of Harry Kane

«I hate that line, but he has to do it»

He's also scored really important and great goals in important games. At the moment there's a problem. That's indisputable and he did something in the first leg and I hate this saying, "he has to do it", because you just have to die. But he has to make it. At that level on a night like that, quarter-final, Champions League, at home, you have to take that mega chance.

He didn't do that, it didn't annoy anyone more than him. But he's trying hard, he'll keep going, he's far too good a player and far too at peace with himself to despair about that now and about this dry spell. It's best to get going again in Milan.

... the pressure on Vincent Kompany

«Kompany made some mistakes in the first leg»

It's not Kompany's fault that the Champions League final is taking place in Munich. The damned "Final Dahoam". It's not his fault that they messed up the 2012 final at home, but it's like a black shadow hanging over Bayern. And when it became clear that the final would now be played in Munich, that's an additional burden, you notice that too. There's additional pressure.

If they go out now against Inter, they'll talk themselves into it and say that they're bringing home the German championship. That's much more important. But it won't be the way they want it to be. But they won't question Kompany. Although I think he did some things wrong as a coach in the first leg. For example, he substituted Müller far too late.

... the stubborn opponent Inter Milan

«Catching a goal against this Inter is hell»

The bad thing is that Inter don't have to do anything, because Inter are leading by one goal. And in football there are sacred laws that always apply. You can't play to nil. Unless you're Inter Milan. If anyone can do that, they can. That means Bayern will have to do something. In that respect, it will be the same thing that Inter can do that previous Italian teams and even previous Inter teams couldn't do: they can also switch quickly. They have two brilliant strikers.

Lautaro Martínez was unearthly good in the first leg and with Marcus Thuram, that works. But they also work at the back. Bayern have to see if they can somehow get through this catenaccio, and that's catenaccio, it's worth reading up on what Helenio Herrera played as catenaccio back then. Five, then three before that, then another two before that. That's hell. You saw it in the first leg when they were leading, they were relaxed. They didn't even make a face. Defending? Oh great, we can do that. Bayern have to do a lot of things, no Bayern have to do everything right. And Inter have to open the door for them, otherwise it will be very difficult.

How the first leg went